EDGE Dance Has Majorly Upgraded – New Location, New Website, New Classes for You

Jenkintown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2018 --To celebrate our 10th year, we are very excited to have moved to our new home in the lower level of the beautiful Wells Fargo Bank in the center of Jenkintown! With 3 large state of the art studio, sprung floors and streaming video feeds into our well-appointed lobby, parents can enjoy watching students dance and have fun under the expert guidance of EDGE instructors.



EDGE Dance Company is committed to providing students of all levels with quality dance classes from their outstanding faculty. From beginner to advanced dance classes, their professionally trained instructors provide all of their dancers with high standards of technique, style, creativity, and performance. On top of that, the flexible class schedule ensures there is a time for everyone to get moving and shaking.



Ready to get started? Head to the new Edge Dance Company website edgedanceco.com. At the new, sharper and easier to navigate website, you can register for classes, read student testimonials, and meet the awesome staff.



In addition to the amazing new facility and website, here is what else is new:



- Free Parking during classes in our private 18 car lot



- New Classes - Adult Hip-Hop lead by Mr. Clyde is perfect if dancing is your idea of fun, and the best part is that there is no experience required, just dance!



Looking for a fun winter break activity? Check out Edge Dance Company's new 6 week winter workshops starting in January:



- Be a Princess Workshop (3-5yrs) – Your little one will enjoy princess themed dances, games and more



- Hip-hop 101(9-16yrs), Ballet 101 (9-12yrs) and Jazz Funk 101 (9-12 yrs)



New Instructors – Hiring top instructor talent remains a key priority, and we have added to our impressive lineup – stop in and meet Miss Jess, Miss Sevon and Miss Michelle.



Community Involvement - Edge Dance has also been busy within the community, contributing to Kisses for Kyle Foundation on December 9th. The event was super successful, hosted by White Horse Coffee & Creamery, allowed attendees to contribute to the Kisses for Kyle Fundraiser and also get their picture taken with Santa.



Follow Edge Dance Company on social media- Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube to stay up to date with all the exciting happenings in the dance community!



Edge Dance Company is thankful for Jeff Lustig and Midgard Properties for enabling us bring our vision to life and take EDGE to the next level . We are grateful to have found a partner in Jenkintown who will join us in our 10 year legacy of delivering the best dance education and experience to our dancers and families!