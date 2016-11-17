EDH Innovative Solutions, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Recreation Optics and Lenses

Martin, SD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2016 --Elgin Hines is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.EyesFocusedUp.com. The website offers a wide variety of outdoor recreation optics and lenses with a particular focus on adjustable objective riflescopes, hunting binoculars, high power spotting scopes, red dot scopes, rangefinders, and tripods. Hines was inspired by his own experiences as an avid hunter and his love of optics, as he is a former elk hunting guide and knows the importance of having good vision to go out to the elk and see long distances very clearly. After learning the true value of good optics and their importance through the years, Hines wanted to help others get the high quality optics that they would need for everything from hunting to star-gazing.



There are many excellent optics and lenses featured within the merchandise of EyesFocusedUp.com. The website carries items including binoculars and spotting scopes for long-distance viewing of animals and nature as well as sports watching and recreation; hunting and wild game viewing scopes including Weaver riflescopes with an adjustable objective and Bushnell 10 x 50 focus-free hunting binoculars; rangefinders including Leupold high performance laser rangefinders; and more. In the future, Hines plans to further expand the product lines offers on his website to include a greater selection of optics in all categories such as space telescopes as well as sports viewing optics. He also plans on adding special coupons for returning customers that will give them an even greater discount on his competitively priced products.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Hines regarding each and every transaction made on EyesFocusedUp.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products that is based on his own firsthand experience with the importance of high-quality optics. After surviving a near-fatal pick up accident, Hines is alive and able to function well today and he attributes that to God's healing hand and grace. The website name "eyes focused up" refers to the Christian-faith based company encouraging people to keep their eyes focused up for the return of Jesus. Hines hopes that the products on the site will help people be more diligent in their faith and see where God wants them to go.



To complement the main website, Hines is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourOpticNeeds.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality optics in general such as enjoying early morning or evening hunting with a quality Weaver riflescope, having greater accuracy with a quality Leupold rangefinder, and using Bushnell binoculars to be a part of spectator sports action. Hines hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying versatility and comfort with quality optics and lenses.



