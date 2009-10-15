Editor-in-Chief Makes an Impression with Whimsical New Stamp Line

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2009 -- After being at the helm of top-ranked art and crafting magazines for nearly five years, Stampington & Company’s Editor-in-Chief, Jenny Doh, is releasing her first stamp line. This new collection, entitled CRESCENDOh DOOhDLES, features 40 stamp images based on Doh’s original doodles, including birdcages, dresses, banners, and other decorative elements.



Jenny Doh heads Somerset Studio — the mixed-media publication ranked #2 in its category by Borders — as well as the popular art-to-wear magazine, Belle Armoire, and is also Director of Publishing for Stampington & Company. In 2009, she has overseen and directed the launching of several new titles including Art Quilting Studio, apron•ology, Art Journaling, and GreenCraft Magazine. Doh received her bachelor’s degree from UC Irvine and master’s degree from UCLA. Aside from working and spending time with her family, Jenny is active in the arts and recently completed her term as President of the University of California, Irvine Alumni Association.



“As a stamper myself, creating my own line of art stamps has been a personal dream of mine for years,” says Jenny Doh. “In developing the CRESCENDOh DOOhDLES, I wanted to capture the doodling trend that is so popular right now while still maintaining a sort of whimsical elegance that would speak to stampers. These stamps are unique enough to take center stage on a hand-stamped card while still having enough ‘oomph’ to stand out on a complex art journal page.”



CRESCENDOh DOOhDLES includes four Clearly Impressed transparent stamp sheets (retail price ranging from $14.95 to $17.95). The entire collection is available for purchase directly from Stampington & Company (http://www.stampington.com or call 1-877-STAMPER) as well as select retailers of rubber stamps. Jenny Doh maintains a blog online at http://jennydoh.typepad.com. For more information about this release, including print-ready images, visit http://www.stampington.com/press.



About Stampington & Company

Stampington & Company® is the publisher of Somerset Studio, The Stampers’ Sampler, Take Ten, Somerset Life, Where Women Create, and 25 other premier art and crafting publications. The company also produces exclusive collections of rubber art stamps and high-quality artist papers. Additional information about Stampington & Company can be found on the Web at http://www.stampington.com.

