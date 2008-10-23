Editor of Today in PT Presents Groundbreaking Physical Therapy Book Offering Humorous and Practical Reflections on Patient Care for Therapists and the Patients They Treat

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2008 -- With more Americans living longer, there is an increasing demand for rehabilitation services as people strive to stay physically active and extend their quality years. Patients with chronic health problems and recreational injuries alike are seeking physical therapy and forging personal bonds with clinicians in exponentially growing numbers.



Based on the author’s extensive experience as a physical therapist, Naked Elbows explores the joys and frustrations of patient care from the other side of the treatment table. Naked Elbows is the first book to unleash the unique perspective of a practicing physical therapist on the human connection that occurs during individualized treatment.



Written as a medical narrative organized to tour the body from top to toe, Naked Elbows is filled with stories that reveal insider facts and intimate encounters from the physical therapy profession while honoring the connection between therapist and patient. It is the ideal book for health professionals looking for inspiration and insight in their daily practice, aspiring students of health and medicine, and for the patients themselves.



About the author:

Anne Ahlman, MPT, is the editor of Today in PT magazine, which reaches over 90,000 physical therapists and physical therapy assistants across the nation. Anne has performed patient care for over 16 years in a variety of settings including acute care, orthopedics, sports medicine, hippotherapy, home health care, and geriatric subacute and long-term care. She has written continuing education courses and provided peer reviews for health professionals, and publishes a variety of articles on health and medicine.



Naked Elbows:

A Physical Therapist’s Reflections on Patient Care, Intuition, and Healing

ISBN: 978-1-930745-05-6

Published September 2008, Gannett Healthcare Group

Paperback; 200 pages; $14.95

To order:

http://www.TodayInPT.com; ce@gannetthg.com

(800) 866-0919

