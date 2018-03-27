Edmonds Orthopedic Surgeons Join the SwiftPath Program; Prepare for Outpatient Joint Replacement Surgery

Kirkland, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2018 --As outpatient joint replacement goes mainstream, "many surgeons will follow—but some will step forward to lead the transition," says Craig McAllister, MD, president and chief medical officer of SwiftPath Program, LLC, a firm that develops evidenced-based, rapid recovery protocols that enable physicians to provide hip and knee replacements in an outpatient setting.



"Aric Christal, MD; Sean Amann, MD; and David K. Kuechle, MD—all surgeons at Edmonds Orthopedic Center in Edmonds, Wash. (a division of Proliance Surgeons, Inc. P.S.) have chosen to lead by adopting the SwiftPath Method and preparing to perform outpatient surgery in Edmonds Orthopedic's new state-of-the-art ASC, expected to come online in the next few months," says Dr. McAllister.



"SwiftPath is changing how joint replacements are done, by decreasing the length of stay, improving the patient experience and lowering costs," explains Dr. Christal. "The program also focuses on the patient as the most valuable member of the recovery team. The methods used assist us in our goal of returning our patients to normal activities as quickly and safely as possible."



Doctors Christal, Amann and Kuechle are forward-thinking, progressive leaders in Orthopedics and are representative of the innovative surgeons that are driving the transition from inpatient to outpatient joint replacement surgery, according to Dr. McAllister. Dr. Christal was the recipient of the highly-coveted Complex Adult Reconstruction and Joint Replacement Fellowship at OrthoCarolina in Charlotte and has co-authored published research findings. Dr. Amann has participated in research aimed at reducing post-surgery infection and shortening the time patients spend in the hospital. Dr. Kuechle trained at the Mayo Clinic and is a global leader in joint replacement.



"All are committed to working toward advances in the field of Orthopedics," Dr. McAllister says, "and will provide invaluable feedback to the program that will enable us to continue to refine and adopt innovative best practices for the SwiftPath Method.



About SwiftPath

SwiftPath (http://www.swiftpath.com) develops consensus-based protocols, patient education programs and an array of information technology tools to assure the safety and efficiency of outpatient and early discharge setting joint replacement.



About Proliance Surgeons

Proliance Surgeons (http://www.proliancesurgeons.com) is one of the largest surgical practices in the country, with over 425 providers including over 250 board-certified physicians providing treatment at more than 100 care centers in Washington State.