Edmonton Third Grader Receives Special Birthday Message from World-Famous Singer

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2021 --Olsa Bislimi, a third grader at Ellerslie Campus in Edmonton, AB, Canada, could not have wished for a better birthday gift than a personal video message from world-famous singer Dua Lipa. Olsa, who loves music and has been inspired by Dua Lipa's singing, recorded her very first song in August and it was a cover of Lipa's "Don't Start Now."



Although it was Olsa's first-ever studio experience, she performed very well for her age, and was applauded for her voice. On September 18th, Olsa turned eight and she received a personalized video message from Dua Lipa herself, wishing her a very happy birthday and sending her lots of love!



Apart from the love for music and passion for singing, Olsa and Dua share something else in common, which very few may know: both are of Albanian descent and both are born to Albanian parents from Kosovo. Indeed, Olsa was born in Edmonton (AB), Canada, and is very proud of her ethnic roots as well as her birthplace.



Anyone listening to Olsa's cover of Dua Lipa's song can see the power of her voice, which will continue to strengthen given the tremendous encouragement passed on to her from the video message she received from Dua Lipa.



For Olsa, singing comes in as a natural passion. Even while doing school work in the classroom at school, she will hum and sing without noticing she's doing it. Olsa is currently working with a US-based studio to produce her very own first song, which is expected to be released by the end of the year.



Subscribe to Olsa's official YouTube channel and follow her on Facebook. Soon enough, this rising star will shine bright all over the globe with her lovely voice.



About Obsidian Strategic Partners (OSP)

Obsidian Strategic Partners (OSP) is a Washington, DC-based public relations firm focusing on strategic communications and public outreach. For more information, please contact OSP at info@obsidiansp.com.