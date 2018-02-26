Moultonborough, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2018 --eDriven Marketing, a full-service marketing and web design agency based in Moultonborough has been selected as the agency of record for Northeast Digital Integrators (NEDI) located in Nashua, NH.



eDriven Marketing is already diligently at work developing an updated website and marketing campaign for NEDI. Over the next several weeks, eDriven will be launching a full media campaign, analytics, lead generation and a new interactive website that features video and is mobile device ready for NEDI



"We are fortunate to be part of the on-going success of Northeast Digital Integrators," said Charles Sayegh, Managing Director at eDriven Marketing. NEDI is a well-established audio-visual systems integrator in the education and corporate sectors with notable clients such as Boston University, Phillips Exeter Academy, Plymouth State University, University of New Hampshire and many corporate clients as well.



"Kudos to eDriven Marketing for helping us gain greater awareness of our company and services and for driving new business since engaging their 'We drive results' philosophy," said Nate Anderson, President of Northeast Digital Integrators.



With the new website, NEDI will start a marketing campaign to include both digital and traditional marketing strategies. Users of mobile devices like cell phones and tablets will enjoy the new interface that allows them to navigate the site easily on smaller screens. Customized landing pages with detailed traffic analytics and tracking pixels make it easy for NEDI to track the precise ROI from any marketing campaign.



About Northeast Digital Integrators

North East Digital Integrators provide state-of-the-art, fully customized audio and video solutions for classrooms, auditoriums, conference rooms, training facilities and global offices. Their certified engineering staff designs, installs and supports presentation systems, digital signage, interactive learning, media storage/streaming, network infrastructure, PEG broadcasting, and video conferencing solutions.



They can be reached at 603-420-8563 or visit their website at https://www.northeastdi.com.



About eDriven Marketing

eDriven Marketing creates marketing solutions for small to medium sized businesses so they can get up to 4x more leads in 45 days without technology overwhelm or brutal big-agency pricing. They provide a 360° approach to marketing and web design, encompassing traditional print and television media to the latest in drone technology and digital marketing.



Visit https://www.edrivenmarketing.com, email them at drive@edrivenmarketing.com, or call 603-253-8300.