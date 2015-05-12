EDsmart Releases Its Rankings of the Top 10 Historically Black Colleges with the Highest Retention Rates

Lehi, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2015 --The new report has been issued by EDsmart, which reveals the top ten historically black colleges with the highest retention and graduation rates. The report allows students, parents, and schools to evaluate colleges based on important outcome-related measures. Also shown are the degrees awarded, which can be a factor of consideration for schools and counselors.



Each year, students decide to transfer from one college to another for various reasons. Although this is a choice for the student, it also means it could increase their overall cost of attendance and decrease their probability of graduation. Students who decide to transfer to a new college lower their chance of graduating in six years by 87%.



Choosing the right college is very important. Student's choosing a college that has high retention and graduation rates reduces a students likelihood of transferring to a new college. It also shows the college is offering their students quality courses and facilities. EDsmart states, "Although graduation and retention rates are factors that should weigh heavily in a student's decision of which university to attend, those that are evaluating potential candidates should use these figures only as a way to narrow down their schools of choice. We advise parents and potential students to look at other factors that are specific to each individual's needs."



The Top Ten Historically Black Colleges with the Highest Retention and Graduation Rates are as follows:



1. Spelman College, Atlanta, Georgia

2. Fisk University, Nashville, Tennessee

3. Morehouse College, Atlanta, Georgia

4. Howard University, Washington, District of Columbia

5. Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Tallahassee, Florida

6. Elizabeth City State University, Elizabeth City, North Carolina

7. Tougaloo College, Tougaloo, Mississippi

8. Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

9. Wilberforce University, Wilberforce, Ohio

10. Oakwood University, Hunstville, Alabama



Graduation and retention rates are not only a good way for students and parents to find the best colleges; they also offer a metric for the colleges themselves to gauge how well they are serving their student's needs. When a college loses a student, it also becomes a financial loss to both parties.



Colleges that struggle with graduation and retention rates can look at the Top 10 Historically Black Colleges with the Highest Graduation and Retention Rates Report that has been put together by the team at EDsmart."



"The 10 colleges listed by EDsmart can be used as benchmarks for similar colleges in regards to graduation and retention rates.



