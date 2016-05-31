Edspiration Reaches 50 Countries and #1 in Education Podcasts in Its First Year

El Paso, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --Edspiration is a weekly podcast that provides education and inspiration to listeners is hosted by John Linney, Director of the School Climate Institute and Impact Coaching & Speaking and has listeners in over 50 countries, making it one of the most listened to education podcasts in the world.



Each week John Linney interviews education leaders around the world on popular topics including should schools care about customer service, developing a leadership mindset, classroom management, taking risks, how to help students who harm themselves, strategies to stop social media bullying and more. The weekly podcast has gained a huge following for providing free professional development with practical strategies, tools, and resources. The show focuses on providing positive solutions with each podcast, giving the listener even more reasons to come back on a weekly basis to be equipped and inspired.



Edspiration, which recently celebrated its first birthday can be downloaded from iTunes (https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/edspiration/id988081762?mt=2), on the Stitcher App, or directly at the website at Edspiration.org. John Linney has interviewed leading education practitioners, speakers & authors from the United States, Singapore, Australia, Germany and Canada including Alfie Kohn, Judith Glaser, Angela Maiers, & Randy Sprick.



The podcasts have become an important tool for students and professionals who want to focus on being a better educator or even a better parent while improving their classrooms, schools and homes. Since being launched, the podcasts are used to empower people in schools, colleges, universities, and workplaces all around the world.



Host of Edspiration John Linney said: "Those who work with young people are heroes who are too often under-supported and under-sourced. Our goal is to make professional development relevant by providing the practical tools and resources educators can use immediately. Educators no longer have to wait for the professional development they need. We want educators and parents to be able to access new ideas and strategies that leave them feeling equipped and empowered anytime."



Edspiration, which is sponsored by School Climate Institute www.SchoolClimateInstitute.org, will continue to tackle subjects that can help educators anywhere in the world.



To listen to the podcasts, please visit http://www.edspiration.org/



About John Linney

John Linney (M.A.) is an international speaker, trainer and author. As a "climate specialist," he has provided services and training to over 400 educational institutions, foundations, community partnerships, and organizations in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, & Northern Ireland. John has worked in public and private schools and colleges and as a youth development and organizational climate educator. In recent years, he has worked on improving school climates, integrating full-service community schools, youth engagement, and bullying and violence prevention for staff, students, and parents.



Media Contact:

John Linney

915-526-5646

impactassociates@icloud.com



The show is currently looking for more sponsors who will benefit from being associated with such a popular podcast listened to around the world