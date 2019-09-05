Education Innovator Joins Esports Development Company

Franklin, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2019 --The Esports Development Company, the company behind The New Orleans Esports Pipeline is pleased to announce the appointment of marketing and educational pioneer Isiah Reese to their Board of Advisors. "We are more than grateful for the participation of Isiah Reese," says Kerry Gumas, Chairman of the Esports Development Company. "His ability to pioneer new concepts coupled with his grasp of the power of esports makes him a valuable ally."



Isiah has multiple years of industry leadership experience and brings diverse and strong strategic ability along with global relationships and experience to the company and the board. He joins as an advisor from Speak 2 Me Communications LLC, where currently he oversees a multi-national team serving as the Chief Executive Officer. Isiah's extensive intrapreneurship and entrepreneurship career has developed across global fortune 500 companies.



He has held leadership roles at several companies and has led billion dollar company initiatives and managed multi-million dollar annual revenue budgets in marketing and sales. His previous experience includes companies such as the Microsoft Company OEM Division, Walt Disney Consumer Products, M & M Mars Company, and the Coca-Cola Company. Additionally, and as part of Speak 2 Me Communications LLC, he is also the Founder and CEO of Aperion Global Institute, co-founder of BraveDog Video Games Innovation Center (BDIC), co-founder of the Attorney Ricky Anderson Entertainment Law Institute, co-founder of the Attorney Ben Crump Social Justice Institute, and the Digital Change Institute - a global development and continuing education company that features over 1800+ relevant certified content certificates that are deployed through an approved secured mobile licensing management system and virtual campus global systems.



Reese, also currently serves as a Corporate Board of Director for WellQuest Total Telehealth Telemedicine Medical, GIE-Gift 5013c, and finally as the Vice-Chair of the South Carolina State University Advancement Foundation.



Isiah has a master's degree in business administration management from Webster University, a B.S. in Marketing from South Carolina State University, and is internationally certified in digital marketing and leadership. Isiah furthered his studies and successfully completed the Executive Management Continuing Education program at the Harvard School of Business, sponsored by the Walt Disney Company.



Speaking about his appointment, Isiah Reese said, "I am deeply honored about being selected to join The Esports Development Company Board of Advisors. The company truly has its finger on the pulse in bringing creativity and innovation together along with cutting edge technology as forward thinkers." He added, "The secret is out about the double digit multi-billion-dollar esports business industry that shows no signs of slowing down for decades to come. The commitment that Kerry and his company have made toward reaching all segments of people - and in particular the underserved market - is encouraging because they, like me, do want to change the lives of all for the greater good regardless of your socio-economic background."

"I look forward to bringing my knowledge, talent, partner relationships and resources to the Kerry and the rest of my new fellow Board Members," he concluded.



Beginning in New Orleans in April, The Esports Development Company will launch a series of esports focused shows in an attempt to provide both incubation tools and entry point to the emerging world of esports. The goal of their efforts is to provide a foundation from which esports can grow and a portal for the inclusion of all in esports. A second show will launch in the fall in the Midwest.



About The Esports Development Company

The Esports Development Company brings together a group of experienced leaders from the business of meeting and conventions, motion pictures, television and esports. Their goal in combining their efforts is to provide access and inclusion to the rapidly growing esports marketplace. The end game is the staging of large-scale events that are both a deeply educational experience and a celebration of this emerging sport. The first show launches in New Orleans on April 3rd and runs through April 5th, 2020 at the Ernest Morial Convention Centre in New Orleans.



For further information please go to www.pipelinecon.com