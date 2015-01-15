Recently published research from TechNavio, "Education IT Market in the US 2015-2019", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --IT spending in the Education sector is the investment incurred on the deployment of IT infrastructure in elementary schools, secondary schools, colleges, universities, and centers of specialized learning. IT enables large data analysis, information management, and streamlined operational processes to increase productivity and efficiency. This enables the smooth flow of information across educational institutes. It also helps educational institutes to align their business processes with various technologies.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Education IT market in the US 2015-2019 to grow at a CAGR of 3 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the Education IT market in the US for the period 2015-2019. The Education IT market in the US is segmented into two main customer segments: K-12 and Higher Education.
TechNavio's report, Education IT Market in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a detailed discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
- Apple
- Cisco Systems
- HP
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Samsung
Other Prominent Vendors
- Acer
- Blackboard
- Dell
- Educomp
- Ellucian
- Google
- IBM
- Intel
- Juniper Systems
- Lenevo
- SAP
- Smart Technologies
- SunGard Infrastructure
- Three River Systems
Key Market Driver
- Privacy and Security Issues
Key Market Challenge
- Economic and Political Uncertainty
Key Market Trend
- Huge Adoption of Tablets and Other Mobile Devices
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Apple, Cisco Systems, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Samsung, Acer, Blackboard, Dell, Educomp, Ellucian, Google, IBM, Intel, Juniper Systems, Lenevo, SAP, Smart Technologies, SunGard Infrastructure, Three River Systems
