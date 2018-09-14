Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2018 --Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the Education Projectors Market are Optoma Technology Inc., BenQ Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Canon, NEC Display, Sanyo Electric, Panasonic Corp., Sony Corp., Dell Technologies Inc. and Hitachi Ltd. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



-Optoma Technology Inc.

-BenQ Corp.

-Seiko Epson Corp.

-Canon

-NEC Display

-Sanyo Electric

-Panasonic Corp.

-Sony Corp.

-Dell Technologies Inc.

-Hitachi Ltd.



Market Highlights:

Projectors also referred to as image projector, is an optical device used for image projection on a surface generally projection screen. Traditional projectors create image by shining light through a transparent lens, now-a-days projectors directly produce image using lasers. Video projectors are basic type of projectors used recently. Latest projectors make use of lasers or LEDs to project image. Use of Education Projectors is growing owing to; increasing use for e-learning (online learning, web-based learning, and blended learning), technical advancement in projectors, number of factors (like being cost-effective, lightweight, portability, small size & others), etc. Therefore, the Education Projectors Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Education Projectors Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Market Segmentation

The global Education Projectors Market is based on segment, by Product the market is segmented into Portable Projector & Desktop Projector, and by Display Technology the market is segmented into LCD Education Projector & DLP Education Projector.



Education Projectors Market, By Product

- Portable Projector

- Desktop Projector



Education Projectors Market, By Display Technology

- LCD Education Projector

- DLP Education Projector



Regional Outlook:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)



Major TOC of Education Projectors Market:

Chapter1. Introduction

1. Introduction

…

Chapter2.Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

…

Chapter3.Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

…

Chapter4.Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1.United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2.Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3.Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1.Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

4.2.2.France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

4.2.3.UK Market Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

4.2.4.Russia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

4.2.5.Italy Market Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

4.2.6.Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

4.3. Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.3.1.China Market Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

4.3.2.Japan Market Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

4.3.3.Korea Market Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

4.3.4.India Market Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

4.3.5.Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…

Chapter5.Education ProjectorsMarket, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Education Projectors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Product (2013-2018)

5.2.1.Global Education Projectors Sales and Sales Share by Product (2013-2018)

5.2.2.Global Education Projectors Revenue and Revenue Share by Product (2013-2018)

…

Chapter6.Education Projectors Market, By Display Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Education Projectors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Display Technology (2013-2018)

6.2.1.Global Education Projectors Sales and Sales Share by Display Technology (2013-2018)

6.2.2. Global Education Projectors Revenue and Revenue Share by Display Technology (2013-2018)

6.3. LCD Education Projector

6.3.1.Global LCD Education Projector Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)



Chapter7.Education Projectors Market, By Region

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Education Projectors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.2.1. Global Education Projectors Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

7.2.2. Global Education Projectors Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

7.3. North America Education Projectors by Countries

7.3.1. North America Education Projectors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.3.2. North America Education Projectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.3.3. North America Education Projectors Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.3.4. North America Education Projectors Revenue (Million USD) by Countries (2013-2018)

7.3.5. United States

7.3.5.1. United States Education Projectors Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.3.5.2. United States Education Projectors Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.3.6. Canada



Chapter8.Company Profiles

…CONTINUED FOR TOC



