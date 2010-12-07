RECESS IS OVER! Is A Must Read For All Teachers From Master Educator & Self-Acclaimed Book-A-Holic, Dr. Sherry L. Meinberg

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2010 -- RECESS IS OVER! No Nonsense Strategies and Tips for Student Teachers and New Teachers



Book Details

Author: Dr. Sherry L. Meinberg

Publisher: CreateSpace

ISBN: 978-1439258347

Pages: 212

Copyright: 2010



Book Description

Dr. Sherry L. Meinberg’s RECESS IS OVER! No Nonsense Strategies and Tips for Student Teachers and New Teachers is for every student teacher and new teacher wishing to know the ins and outs of teaching. This guide is informative, filled with tips and don’t-even-think-of-doing-this admonitions, from what (not) to wear in the classroom to what (not) to say when you’re interviewing with the principal. Meinberg relates anecdotes from personal experiences and those of colleagues and friends. Pay close attention to the information in each vignette, pearls of wisdom that might save you from the many pitfalls awaiting new teachers. Learn the truth about your workload and prevailing attitudes of today’s students, know what to expect and how to respond to the unexpected. As you read this book and its poignant, funny, and sometimes jaw-dropping vignettes, you are reminded that teaching is a complex task … and an amazing profession.



To date, RECESS IS OVER! has won 11 awards. It is a “must read” for student teachers and new teachers, as well as veteran teachers who like to enjoy a good laugh. Unexpected, heart-warming, and jaw-dropping vignettes offer advice.



About The Author

Dr. Sherry L. Meinberg has earned a reputation as one of America’s foremost educators. With nearly fifty years in the profession, her resume of coursework, teaching, advising, and speaking runs twelve pages. Under the title of teacher, Dr. Meinberg qualifies as a reading and language specialist, a mentor, librarian, adjunct professor, and now a supervisor of student teachers. She is also a frequent guest speaker for various groups, conferences, and conventions. Dr. Meinberg is an award-winning author of seven nonfiction books, for which she has been interviewed by the local, national, and international media. Married for more than forty years, she and her husband live in Long Beach, CA. An acknowledged bookaholic, Dr. Meinberg exclaims, “Books are my life! I read books, I write books, I edit books, and I share books. I eat, sleep, and breathe books!”



Dr. Meinberg is also the author of AUTISM ABC, which has been honored with 21 awards, and is also available from CreateSpace and Amazon.



Recent Reviews

“RECESS IS OVER! by Dr. Sherry L. Meinberg is a must-read for all teachers, whether they are in the student teaching phase or serving as a master teacher. It is a great reminder book for the veteran teacher. It also reaffirms the enormous responsibility that falls to the teaching profession and should be taken very seriously by those beginning in the field to teachers that have been serving as long as this reviewer (thirty-five years).” - Joyce M. Gilmour "Copy Editor and Book Reviewer"



“As a teacher educator, this little book has been a life saver for my student teachers. Everything in it is common sense. Because student teachers lack experience, they don't know everything they need to know to get along in schools. The author gives short pieces of good advice about a variety of topics. The book is now required reading for those I supervise.” - Kathleen M. Pittman "Professor"



Contact The Author:

Dr. Sherry L. Meinberg

Email: sherrymeinberg@verizon.net



RECESS IS OVER! is available for purchase from the publisher and Amazon.com, and through additional wholesale and retail channels worldwide.

