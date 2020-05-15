Eduporium a Finalist for EdTech Digest's 2020 EdTech Awards

Newton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2020 --The educational publication, EdTech Digest, announced last week the finalists and winners for various categories in EdTech excellence. Eduporium was selected as one of five finalists in the Maker/DIY Tools Solution category, underscoring their commitment to providing K-12 educators with hands-on STEAM technologies to help create active learning experiences that prepare students for their futures.



The finalists and winners were announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers, who all share the goal of building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors.



Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the EdTech Awards program is the largest recognition program in all of education technology, highlighting the biggest names in EdTech – and those who soon will be. In the Maker/DIY Tools Solution category, Eduporium was joined by fellow finalists Cyant's Lab, Makers Empire, the Sphero RVR, and Why Toyz. It was the first time the Massachusetts-based start-up has earned recognition in this category.



"This year has been different, to say the least. However, despite formidable challenges brought about by world events—including locked-down cities, standstill travel, and closed offices, businesses, and schools—we endure," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.



"While The EdTech Awards salutes all those on the front lines of help, with an extraordinary shift to online learning, really acknowledging the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters—particularly in our field—is more important than ever," said Rivero.



The EdTech Awards recognizes people and companies in and around the education community for their outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology while working towards the ultimate goal of enriching the lives of learners everywhere. For Eduporium, the honor of being chosen as a finalist further solidifies the belief of everyone at the company that, when integrated purposefully, technology can truly make a difference in the lives of both students and teachers.



The annual EdTech Awards program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors. Besides the Cool Tool category, other awards were handed out for EdTech Leadership and to EdTech Trendsetters. The entire list of both finalists and winners for all categories can be viewed here.



About Eduporium

Eduporium is based in Newton, MA and was founded in 2012. They provide educators with one-stop access to an online store that's home to robotics, coding, virtual reality, and other STEAM and makerspace tools. Their team is committed to advancing 21st century teaching and learning and offers a number of beneficial programs for teachers and administrators, including an Educator Discount, monthly grant award, free consultation, tech bundle customization, and more. To learn more about Eduporium and how they can provide customized EdTech solutions for teachers, schools, and districts, visit their website.