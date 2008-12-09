EES: Market Collapse a Boon for FX Quant Systems, and Suggests FX Is an Emerging Asset Class

New Canaan, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2008 -- Fear and market declines have plagued the headlines, but a different story is emerging from automated black box traders in the FX markets.



“Ever since the collapse of Lehman Brothers, our phone has been ringing off the hook. I don’t have enough time in the day to properly follow up all the new leads coming in,” says Joe Gelet, President of Elite E Services FX Systems. He continues, “While retirement accounts are being wiped out, our systems are over-performing our expectations. Some client accounts were up over 250% in a single week of trading! (These systems are high-risk systems and should be treated as such) The volatility has been great for our systems, and clients are seeking an alternative to the traditional.”



Frank Franze, President of Ztrade FX, says: “We’re getting requests that simply didn’t exist 3 months ago. Brokers are saying they opened more accounts in the last 6 weeks than they did in 2007. Everything is shifting around – some brokers who are plagued with liquidity issues are seeing clients flee to those who aren’t. Ztrade FX is positioning itself to be a world-class Introducing Broker to multiple global firms, so clients are handed a choice.”



Elite E Services has completed an Expert Advisor trading system after 8 months of research & development. The system has been named “Golden Grid” because it is a Grid trading system based on Fibonacci, a.k.a. Golden Ratio. The golden ratio appears in nature and in the markets; the Golden Grid system takes a simple approach to trading, and by implementing the Golden Ratio both in the positioning of the grid itself and in the money management, it enables a simple system to work on any market in any condition. Built into the system is an account protection risk module that can be set by the user, normally to 5%. This protects any account from a black swan event causing a large drawdown. Golden Grid is available on the Meta Trader 4 platform.



EES has also developed an entire range of systems for the Tradestation platform six of which are being released this week which can be traded as a multiple currency basket and make up a portfolio designed with a low-risk money management profile. When traded as a portfolio further protection again is offered with a maximum 10% risk. The first six crosses now available are EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/USD, EUR/CHF, NZD/USD, and AUD/USD. These systems can be traded individually or as a portfolio wherever Tradestation is available.



