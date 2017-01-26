EFH Creative Marketing, LLC Launches Website Featuring Designer Purses and Shoes

Kent, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2017 --Eula Haisty is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.PracticalPursesAndShoes.com. The website offers a wide variety of designer purses and shoes including elegant coin purses and wallets, cross body and evening purses, handbags, outdoor leisure bags, and men's and women's fashion shoes. Eula was inspired by the important role that the right purses and shoes play in completing our outfits, showing our unique style, and making sure we are confident and organized for all of life's important occasions. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Eula wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can put their most alluring look together for a night out or find the most stylish way to keep their keys and cash handy.



There are many excellent designer purse and shoe products featured within the merchandise of PracticalPursesAndShoes.com. The website carries items including coin purses and wallets such as leather small change purses with snap pockets and multifunctional cartoon keychain wallets; evening purses including beaded clutch purses as well as unique gold and silver purses; handbags including bold statement shoulder messenger bags and artsy cross body patterned bags; and more. In the future, Eula plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Eula regarding each and every transaction made on PracticalPursesAndShoes.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products that are conveniently grouped by style. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a waterproof outdoor bag to take with them on a scenic hike or look classically stylish at work in a pair of black and suede heels.



To complement the main website, Eula is also launching a blog at http://www.PracticalPurseBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to designer purses and shoes in general such as the convenience of a small coin purse for taking just the essentials with you, finding evening purses that are as alluring as your evening dress, and having some fashion fun with novelty purses. Eula hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying stand-out style with quality shoes and purses.



About PracticalPursesAndShoes.com

PracticalPursesAndShoes.com – a division of EFH Creative Marketing, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Eula Haisty. Eula is very excited to help customers find their everyday style essentials on her website. She encourages customers to contact her if they don't find what they are looking for. They may give her a call or use the quick "contact us" link on the website and Eula will do her very best to help them.



Eula Haisty

http://www.PracticalPursesAndShoes.com

425-413-4281



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com