eFlip Professional Can Elevate Publications to High Quality Digital Flipping Books Level

GuangZhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2013 --With eFlip Professional, PDF, Microsoft Word, or OpenOffice documents are supported and can be converted into digital flipbooks with ease. Users with little experience can create interactive Flash and HTML5 publications on their computers, and upload them to the web. Many other features are included to customize each flipbook and make it unique among the many types which can be created. In addition, users can even preview their e-books to see what they would look like on a computer or mobile device.



Digital publishing is typically done on common programs like Microsoft Office and Adobe Acrobat. The formats have become rather standard; eFlip Professional provides the chance to create a different type of document that entices readers to continue. Page-flipping documents include but are not limited to e-books, brochures, catalogs, newsletters, magazines, and more. Whether used by one person or a business, the software has so many possibilities for being productive and creative at the same time.



Also, the software allows for an unlimited number of documents to be converted and published. Users can incorporate Flash effects, links, images, sound, and video, including YouTube video. A full multimedia experience, therefore, can be provided so readers get a full understanding of a business, product, or brand. Compatibility with the most common programs used in an office make the software highly versatile and the possibilities nearly endless.



To further customize e-books, templates, scenes, and backgrounds can be added. A table of contents, password access, mobile device support, and batch conversion can all be controlled via the easy-to-use interface. Individual functions take seconds to complete, adding functionality to an e-book often at the touch of a button. Another benefit of eFlip Professional, aside from converting different document types, is the ability to publish to an online storage space with 10 GB free with the purchase of the software. Multiple PDF documents can be merged into a single book, so e-book creation takes little time to complete.



Now available at 30% off for a short time, the software allows users to output in .html, .exe, and .zip formats, with support for mobile phones and iPads. It even includes an app maker for Android. Documents created initially as Microsoft Word, OpenOffice, or PDF files, therefore, are accessible to a large audience.



About PageFlipPDF.com

PageFlipPDF.com, a part of eFlip Co. Ltd., produces software for editors and publishers to create professional flipping e-books. Focusing on low cost and worldwide availability, the China-based company was founded in 2009 and continues to grow based on the sales of innovative and versatile business software and utilities for PC and Mac.