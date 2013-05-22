eFlip Software Co. Announce the Release of eFlip Standard

GuangZhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2013 --eFlip Software Co. announces the release of eFlip Standard, which is a software used to create flip book. With the use of eFlip Standard, users can be able to display their PDF files, OpenOffice and Microsoft Office documents that have realistic 3D flipping effects.



eFlip Standard is extremely beneficial for online companies such as online stores, publishing corporations, and in the field of advertisements. The software allows its user to make eBooks, online magazines and electronic brochures or flyers. The software is an improve version from the previous standard flippingbook technology. For only $199, eFlip Standard is one of the best digital publishing tools for tablets, mobile devices and online usage.



In order to make use of eFlip Standard, people should first download and install the software. Upon installing, users need to make a latest project by choosing one of the templates and should import one document. Next, users should modify the theme and template for their flip book such as its table of contents, audio assistant, logo, background music, toolbar and background. Download the book on the internet or circulate it to personal computers and upload it on a website using FTP.



From texts to spreadsheets to graphics, this flipbook software enables its users to import Excel files, PowerPoint, Microsoft Word Office, Open Office and Adobe Acrobat PDFs. Users can be able to format them all at the same time and convert it to a page-flipping, platform-independent publication.



The free built-in online service of eFlip Standard enables users to share publications in an instant, using the program menu of the software. This software makes creating flipbooks more convenient and easy. In addition, this software provides book publishers an affordable and simple means of meeting the needs in the digital publishing industry. eFlip Standard helps users in terms of creating amazing 3D realistic flipping books without the need of having an expertise in programming.



For more details with regard to the uses and benefits eFlip Standard software, please visit http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash/. eFlip Standard is one of the best digital publishing platforms to make flip books. With the help of this software, users can be able to show their OpenOffice, Microsoft Word Office and PDF files. eFlip Standard is the new and innovative tool in digital publishing in order to allow everyone to read eBooks on a lot of platforms like Mac OS and Windows, as well as in mobile devices like iPhone, iPad and Android.