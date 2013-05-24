eFlip Software Make PDF to Flipbooks Read on PC and Android Devices

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2013 --PageFlipPDF.com has introduced eFlip Standard, an e-book creating software that lets users convert PDF, Microsoft Office, and OpenOffice documents into flipbooks viewable online or via mobile device or tablet. All e-books created with the software feature a realistic page-flipping effect to simulate an actual book. Templates, sounds, logos, and messages make each flipbook unique. Once the final product is complete, users have the option of outputting the flipbook in .HTML, .EXE, .APP, .ZIP, .FBR, and .APK formats.



With multiple formats to choose from, users of eFlip Standard can choose where their e-books will go and who has access to them. By setting the .HTML output type, they can upload the flipbook online, allowing readers to access and view the file on the Internet. It is then convenient to read it on the designer’s website or if the e-book has been posted to a social media site. If the user would prefer that readers have offline access, they can choose to output the file in .EXE format. The flipbook, therefore, can be saved to PC and opened while the reader is offline.



Another possibility is the .APP output type option. It allows the e-book to be opened on a Mac computer while the reader is not connected to the Web. Having this option substantially increases the number of readers available to the person making the flipbook. Outputting the flipbook in .ZIP format compresses the file into a package, allowing the user to send it via email to other people who may be interested in reading it.



The flip book maker also features an .FBR output type. Users can set this type so that their flipbooks can be opened in readers which support the FBR file type. In addition, the software supports e-books created with the integrated Android APP Maker; these are output in .APK format, opening the door for even more people to read the e-book. Device and platform specific formats are commonplace and having a flipbook output in these can dramatically increase the available readership of an e-book, helping to increase exposure, sales, and brand recognition.



A feature of the HTML or ZIP output types is for e-book publishers to choose “Mobile Version”. This allows the e-book to work on iPad, iPhone, and Android devices. In addition to the several output options for e-books, eFlip Standard offers many more features. To learn more, visit http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash/.



About PageFlipPDF.com

PageFlipPDF.com develops flipbook creating software for editors and publishers. Its products help to reduce development costs and enable publishers to reach a broader audience. Established in 2009, the company is now recognized as a leading consumer pdf to flipbook software provider in China. It creates software products allowing users to easily convert common files into flipping books viewable online or offline.