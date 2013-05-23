eFlip Standard - Create Unique Flipbooks from PDF and Microsoft Office Files

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2013 --eFlip Software Co. Ltd is announcing the release of a new flipbook software eFlip Standard. The software is designed to help people create flip eBooks with ease. It aims to give eBook creators the opportunity to make their eBooks get that realistic flipping effect.



Through the features that the software has, all of the advanced and unique features that creators want to add on their new eBook can be made possible. All features are sure to give eBook writers the ease of dealing with making their work has an edge over other eBook makers.



The eFlip Standard is considered as the best software that can be used for customizing an ordinary eBook into an innovative flippingbook. eBook makers can add the logo of their book, to make it presentable and to enhance its brand image. They can choose a particular special template that they can apply to the entire pages of the book. They can choose from the wide variety of templates that are included in the software and use it as the layout for the book. Customized themes are also attainable with the use of the software and even choose certain colors that will be used for buttons and toolbar. Animated scenes can also be applied for the eBook’s background and an assistant to speak on the flipbook. Those are just some of the features that eFlip Standard has, to purchase it will introduce eBook makers to more features that it can provide.



The software will provide eBook creators and flipbook enthusiasts the tool that they can use to achieve a new level of excitement and interest for eBook readers. This software is the ultimate solution for those eBook makers who want to make their creation a unique version than others.



About eFlip Software Co. Ltd

eFlip Software Co. Ltd or also known as PageFlipPDF.com, is the provider of the eFlip Standard that can help in making flipbooks with ease. The software is offered for those people who are creating eBooks yet are lacking with programming skills. Since the software has simple to use features, eBook makers can turn their ordinary eBook into an enticing and eye catching flipbook.



For more information about the software offered, visit their site at http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash/. People who have any inquiries, feel free to contact them through sending emails, inquiries will be answered within a span of two business days.