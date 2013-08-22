eFlip Standard Is Announced as the Best Flip Book Maker for Everyone

GuangZhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2013 --eFlip Standard is a software that has been designed especially for making technical things like 3D page flip effect in the least amount of time. The main motto of developers trying to come up with this software is to make technical work easier. This electronic software supports everything related to computers or tablets. eFlip Standard stands as a great help for improving and coming up with various digital publications in the PDF, image, MS Office and Open Office. There is a lot more than this, it's a great software which also possesses the ability to merge multiple PDF files to a single page flip book. This software makes work really easy as it has great functions of sorting out all the different works. Programmes built in the software make work more systematic and free of clutter. One can share, publish and manage all their online programs at one place which will be arranged in the order you want it to be. One can host 250 plus e-books, around 400 plus pre designed templates, 700 plus background images available online, 300 plus great scenes for animation purposes and much more all with the help of eFlip Standard.



"eFlip Standard is really a great software. I am a web developer with lots of work throughout. My laptop was very disorganized which would make it difficult for me to complete my tasks. After buying eFlip Standard my work has become so much more easier. Sharing and publishing all of it can be done under the same roof. I would strongly recommend eFlip Standard for those who are engaged into computer or laptop related professions. eFlip Standard makes you work smart and makes an impression like no other. "- Richard Parker, China



People using android, mac or windows can use eFlip Standard. eFlip Standard is available for iPad, iPhone, Mobile phone, BlackBerry and Android users. They can share this ebook in the form of flash, EXE, HTML,ZIP,CD,APP etc. Moreover, they can personalize their flip books the way they want them to be. eFlip Standard not only helps them the way mentioned above but also edits their functions, sorts work, gets disciplined and the best part is, it works like exactly how users want it to work. There will be certain apps that people may need to buy but the good part about this is, they buy them once and use them forever. This is because of the lifetime licenses which eFlip Standard gives.



For more information, kindly refer to http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash/.