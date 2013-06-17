eFlip Standard Is Easy-to-Use Flipping Book Software Released by eFlip Software Company

GuangZhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2013 --With this recent released product by eFlip Solutions, customers will have unlimited free online/offline distribution while they create flash flipping book with ease that is of their own creation. This recently released product eFlip Standard also offers personal assistant and text reader that will assist even the most novices create mobile (Android) App in 3 minutes. Get an eBook created and go mobile quick and easy with this newly released software.



Nowhere else is there a eFlip book available with all these wonderful features the assist the user in creating an original work with the easy build digital library to show books too. Anyone include green hands can operate the software skillfully in a short time. Every order comes with unlimited publishing; free online/offline distribution and web analytics support too. With powerful and handy features in the eFlip Standard, the software will make anybody a professional digital publisher.



In the software, there are customizable flipbook templates and themes, users can apply anyone they like to their books directly and quickly. If the ebooks are made for children or language learners, audio file can be customized to make the book talking. Besides, pre-designed animated scenes are integrated to make attractive flipping book background.



When the book is finished, people can choose to upload it onto eFlip server or publish it on their own websites. All the uploaded ebook on eFlip server will be collected automatically into a virtual bookcase. Users can design the appearance for their own bookcase, and share the bookcase on social media, or sell ebooks on the bookcase.



To increase the efficiency, eFlip Standard supports batch convert mode, to allow users import files and folder and batch convert to flipping book at once. This function is very helpful for online publishers, as they always need to publish a large amount of publications every day. Batch convert mode is the basic function users required.



In addition to the above description, eFlip Standard can do a lot of things for anyone. The most important meaning of it is to allow users play their own creativities. To see more information of the amazing software, visit their website at eFlip Software Company.