eFlip Standard Is Newly Added with Plugins Feature for Richer Flipping Pages

eFlip Software Co.,Ltd recently introduced a novel new feature called Plugins in its eFlip Standard software. The freshly launched Plugins feature helps the individual makers of flip books, created by eFlip software, present certain contents to their flipbook readers which they couldn't earlier.



The newest version of the eFlip Professional and eFlip Standard software comprises of this brand-new plugin feature so as to help users append important widget on any position of the flipbook stage. The styles of these widgets include bubble banner, audio player, news ticker, photo slider and YouTube banner, etc. To do so, they simply have to run the eFlip software from the computer and then click on "Create New" in the initialization panel to begin a new flip book project.



After doing the above mentioned task, they are required to enter the main editing interface, select the "Plugin" tab in the setting panel and double click on the widget they want. Users are enabled to adjust the widget by adding content for display, setting animation effect, changing widget position and layer on the stage in the Plugin Setting panel. Once users are done with the adjusting, they simply have to choose the "Apply" option to add the widget to stage. After the addition of the widget they can click on the "Edit" button below the "Plugin" tab to alter the plugin settings as required.



eFlip Standard is a software which offers a full digital publishing and distribution solution by which users can convert their PDF, Microsoft Office (.docx;.xlsx;.pptx) and OpenOffice documents into digital publications with realistic page-flipping effect, online as well as offline. It lets users publish as many publications online as they wish to and share it with others through email and social networking websites, besides allowing them to distribute it on CD-ROM, all without paying royalties. The innovative software can be downloaded and installed on a PC as well as a Mac computer.



eFlip Software Co.,Ltd or PageFlipPDF.com is a company based in China which provides low-cost and handy programs for editors and publishers to easily produce professional Flip Books.