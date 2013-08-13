eFlip Standard Now Features Three Ways to Add Sound and Music to Flipping E-Books

GuangZhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2013 --In addition to an impressive flipping effect and multimedia, flipbooks created with eFlip Standard can now include music and sound via newly added functions. The software has been updated to provide users with three ways to do this, making it more convenient than ever to include the desired sounds and music.



One way to add background music to flipbooks is to go to the Design Setting panel and click on the “Sound” option. By enabling the sound button on the toolbar, users can then select a music file from their computer, set the sound loops, or opt for the sound to play continuously. It is still possible to add background music. This option, however, is not the only one users of eFlip Standard have.



In addition, MP3 can be played in the background or in a sound player. An MP3 player can easily be added to the flipbook HTML window, using the eFlip Plugins function. The player option is available on the plugins panel, where the user can locate the MP3 file and apply it for music to be played within the flipbook.



Another option is to add Spectrum Music Player. Users get a listening experience plus a view of the sound spectrum. It can also be selected from the plugins panel, while adding an MP3 file enables the music to be played. Users can also set the title of the music and position and size of the player. All together, the three features enable the addition of music, audio recordings, narration, introductions, and many other audio elements saved in MP3 format.



In previous versions of the software, users could only insert background music into their flipbooks. There was no way to control the progress. The product now offers more possibilities in addition to the many great features it already has. Go to http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash/ for more information on this versatile software for businesses and individuals.



