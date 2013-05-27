eFlip Standard Offers One-Stop Service to Electronic Publishing

GuangZhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2013 --The digital magazine publishing tool eFlip Standard is now available from PageFlipPDF.com. Allowing users to turn normal computer documents into flippingbooks with realistic page flipping effects, the software allows for the creation of electronic magazines and a range of other publications. The program is simple to use, given its many advanced features. After launching the software, users can create a new project right away, starting with converting their favorite files, or view a flipbook or bookcase demo to gain an understanding of how the software works.



To get started, users need to import documents, which can be PDF, Microsoft Office, or OpenOffice files. This covers some of the major document types used to produce electronic publications. Conversion to flippingbook format, however, is not the only thing the software does. There are also several pre-designed templates and themes to add so that each e-magazine is unique. Combining different templates and themes can make for a customized design that will make the flippingbook stand out even more.



It doesn’t take long to produce a flippingbook, even if the user has no experience in publishing or with the software. Better yet, the methods in which the e-magazine can be shared are plentiful. Every user has access to the Upload Online service, so they can share the e-book online once it is completed. Using the company’s server, people can allow readers to access their e-books via email or social media. Another option is to upload the flippingbook to a website; it then becomes part of the quality content featured on that site.



Flippingbooks uploaded to the online server can be viewed in the Bookcase feature. Here, all of the e-books and magazines are displayed so the user can manage them through their account. Simplified management makes publishing easy, but users have many output options to choose from. Many file types are supported, including .html, .zip, .exe, .app, and .fbr. By selecting the option for a mobile version, users can make their flippingbooks available to read on mobile devices like iPads, iPhones, and Android devices. It is also possible to burn flippingbooks to a CD.



There are numerous other features on eFlip Standard, such as an Android App Maker, adding to its versatility. For a list of more features in the software and additional information, visit the product page by clicking at Flip Book Maker.



About PageFlipPDF.com

PageFlipPDF.com is a China-based digital publishing software maker that formed in 2009 and has become one of the leading consumer software providers in the country. The company produces software for editors and publishers to create professional flippingbooks in little time. It focuses on low prices, simple to use features, and high-quality customer service.