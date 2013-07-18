eFlip Standard Provides Capability to Import Multi-Files Into One Flipbook Project

GuangZhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2013 --PageFlipPDF.com has announced its digital publishing tool eFlip Standard now supports the ability to merge multiple PDF files into a single flipbook. Users, for example, can now integrate multiple stages of a magazine into one version, while being able to import as many PDF files as they want. Individual files can still then be added or deleted, further adding to the flexibility of the feature and the program overall.



With eFlip Standard, users have the option of importing a single PDF or multiple documents. To get started, all one has to do is click on “Create New” in the project panel. Once the project is started, then users have the options to import the PDF files as they so desire.



1. Once a new project is begun, choose the appropriate template and click on “import multiple PDF” from the list that appears after clicking on the arrow next to the “Browse” button.

2. Select the items from the list to identify which PDFs to convert. Click on the “Add” button at the bottom.

3. Click on the “Import Now” icon; the files will then import and convert.



With this feature, users of eFlip Standard can import any PDF file on their computer. There is no limit as to how many files can be uploaded once the software is purchased. Converting multiple PDFs saves time for magazine publishers which often work with multiple pages to create a single, comprehensive document.



In addition to the PDF merge feature, the software supports other file formats such as Microsoft Office and OpenOffice. Digital publications, therefore, can be created out of almost any type of document one can imagine. Other versatile features include over 400 pre-designed templates, over 700 pre-designed background images, and over 300 scenes to create animated backgrounds. The possibilities for designing a unique flipbook easily are therefore almost limitless.



The flipbooks can also be shared in many formats, including Flash, HTML, .zip, and .app. Support for mobile phones, Android, iPhone, and more is also included, so users can make their creations readable to almost anyone. With the ability to merge multiple PDF documents, users can now create any kind of e-book and make it readable to a diverse audience.



For more details on eFlip Standard and the PDF merge function, please visit http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash/.



About PageFlipPDF.com

PageFlipPDF.com, aka eFlip Co. Ltd., is a digital software company that provides customers with low cost products and which make it simple to produce professional flipping e-books easily. Established in 2009, the China-based company has created digital publishing tools for individuals and utilities for businesses. It is recognized as a leading consumer software provider in China and sells its innovative products to customers around the world.