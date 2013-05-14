eFlip Standard Released by eFlip Co., Ltd Allows Unlimited Conversions

GuangZhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2013 --PageFlipPDF.com announced the release of Flipbook Software, eFlip Standard. The Flipbook Software allows every user easily and quickly creates Adobe based Flash flip books from all PDF file, Microsoft Office and Open Office documents. Even a person without any technical knowledge in programming can create interesting digital flip books that can easily catch the attention of their audience. The software is an effective tool in creating flipbooks that can be viewed on Mac, PC, iPhone, iPad, and other mobile devices. The software can benefit people from digital publishing industries and other, it can help them create flipbooks local PC and can directly publish flipbooks on eFlip Cloud servers.



The flipbook software does not only allow its user to make Flash flipbooks, it also gives users the ability to easily create HTML5 flipbooks and interactive demonstrations online. The HTML5 flipbooks that the flipbook software can create are compatible with Android, Windows Phone, iPad or iPhone, and other mobile browsers on iOS devices. The flipbook software can be downloaded at http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash/ and can be install on a PC. Every person that needs flipbook publishing, especially those people from digital publishing industries can fully benefit from the software. The software allows every user to create as many flipbooks they want and publish them. Also, it gives users the ability to control everything including the hosting of their production in house and the entire publication.



The flip book maker from PageFlipPDF.com can allow every user to create Flash flip books with ease, publish their creations online instantly, and even make their flipbooks speak. Apart from that the software supports handheld and mobile devices and provides social media integration. One of the most amazing things about the flipbook software is that it allows users to create flipbooks with live wallpapers and animated background.



PageFlipPDF.com eFlip software is cost-effective tools that require one time purchase but offer life time upgrade and unlimited conversions. Since established, the company does not give any limit on the conversion times. Because it is unpractical to do and it is not convenient for users. One license can be installed in only one computer but allows making unlimited flipbooks.



“It is very easy for people to create optimized mobile experiences... You can trigger an experience from the offline world and it will surely look good on any device. ” – From Jason, USA



For further information about PageFlipPDF.com Flipbook Software visit http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash/