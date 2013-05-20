eFlip Standard Supports 5GB of Free Online Storage for Three Years

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2013 --Online publishers, editors, and other businesses can now easily convert PDF, Microsoft Office, and OpenOffice documents into page-flipping e-books with eFlip Standard software. In addition to many tools for making e-book publishing simple, the program comes with 5 GB of free online storage, allowing users to store up to 250 or more e-books securely or shares them via a website or social media.



With the software purchase, users get an account to use the Upload Online Server on the PageFlipPDF.com website. The storage is provided without an additional fee. While e-book creators can opt for other storage methods, the Upload Online Server is a benefit because it saves time in the process. Customers can publish their e-books instantly without any time-consuming steps in between. Using the server with eFlip Standard is also cost-effective, as the upload feature incurs an additional cost when other software is used and the flip books are then uploaded.



Other benefits to using the company’s online server include the easy management of e-books, which can be deleted, hidden, or shared with others. Flipbooks can also be shown in Bookcase automatically after they are uploaded; online book stores are especially accommodated by this function, as it now takes little time to publish an e-book online. Also, the Upload Online Server eliminates the requirement someone has to have a website to publish their work online. Users don’t have to have websites and are provided with space to store their e-books online.



Up to 250 e-books or more can be uploaded, and the storage is secure in the hosted space. Users can also take advantage of many features allowing them to add messages, logos, sounds, icons, backgrounds, templates, and more, including company information to brand their flipbooks. With the 5 GB of storage provided, users get three years of free cloud hosting with their software purchase. Creations can be shared easily by simply sending the URL of the pdf to flipbook to others who are online.



The e-book upload service is based on Amazon S3 system with data protection and safeguarding against unintentional user actions, infrastructure failures, and application errors. Flipbooks can be shared directly from the online storage to social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter, or inserted into webpages by pasting in the code from the “Embed Code” window. More details on eFlip Standard and the Upload Online Server are available online at http://www.pageflippdf.com/pageflip-pdf-to-flash/.



About PageFlipPDF

PageFlipPDF.com (eFlip Software Co., Ltd) is a China-based company that provides e-book publishing software, allowing users to easily convert OpenOffice, Microsoft Word, and PDF files. It also provides an Upload Online Server so people can post their page-flipping e-books online. Excellent customer service is offered by this leading consumer software provider, established in 2009.