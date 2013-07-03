eFlip Standard to Batch Transform PDFs to Realistic Page Flipping E-Publications

GuangZhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2013 --Professional e-book publishers now have a basic function to use to their advantage with eFlip Standard. The digital flipbook publishing software now includes a batch convert function, which is part of an easy-to-use interface that makes it quick and simple to convert many files to flipping books at once.



Users can convert files from PDF, Microsoft Office, and OpenOffice documents, into flipbooks viewable on the web or a mobile device. With batch convert, there are a number of options in the interface to customize the process. The interface allows users to add single files one by one, or add an entire folder full of files in one single operation. Output types can also be selected; the software supporting .html, .zip, .exe, and .app formats. Users just have to select them onscreen.



Batch convert also enables users to select the output path. This is accomplished by choosing the output folder. The computer can be searched using the “Browse” button and the filename appears below. People can also set the html title of the flipbook, and there is also the option to “Merge All Files to One”, allowing all the selected documents to be combined in the same file for conversion into a flipbook.



In addition, users can set a watermark from the batch convert interface, and also choose the option to make the flipbook readable on a mobile device. The batch convert function, therefore, is highly versatile and makes creating a flipping e-book much easier. Once this is accomplished then the other features of the software, such as adding templates, backgrounds, tables of contents, images, music, and more are available to customize each file into a unique e-book.



About PageFlipPDF.com

PageFlipPDF.com is a software company based in China, which provides low-cost digital publishing tools to customers around the world. Founded in 2009, the company is now a leading consumer software provider in the country and continues to grow rapidly while constantly improving its innovative software tools for converting common files into page-flipping e-books.