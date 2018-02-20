EFM 2018: Global Genesis Group Acquires Panamanian Feature "Beyond Brotherhood"

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2018 --"Beyond Brotherhood," the directorial debut from Panamanian filmmaker Arianne Benedetti, features a diverse cast of accomplished American and Panamanian actors including Eric Roberts ("The Dark Knight"), Drew Fuller ("Army Wives"), Valerie Domínguez ("Los caballeros las prefieren brutas") and Robin Durán ("Hands of Stone").



The film tells the story of young siblings Mia (Domínguez) and Joshua (Durán) Bedi, who end up living on the streets after the death of their parents and a terrible separation imposed by the government that left them with nothing but their pure and transparent love for each other. "Beyond Brotherhood" is a culture-rich story of two siblings' survival in a world of bad luck, with amazing second chances and unexpected second falls, in which Mia will have to decide between the love of her brother and the love of her life.



"We are thrilled working with GGG. We are sure 'Beyond Brotherhood' will be able to touch many lives around the world thanks to their hard work as worldwide distributors and connections in the international film and distribution industry," stated Writer/Director Arianne Benedetti.



"Beyond Brotherhood" is already being celebrated as a multicultural smash-hit, with Writer/Director Arianne Benedetti at the helm. After the film's completion, "Beyond Brotherhood" was selected by the Panama Film Academy to represent Panama for the Academy Awards in the foreign film category.



Charles Morris Jr. VP Development & Acquisitions for GGG announced, "Global Genesis Group is extremely excited to be working with the brilliant debut director Arianne M. Benedetti on the heart-wrenching 'BEYOND BROTHERHOOD'. This is a film that examines, like no other, the pure unconditional love of a brother and sister, which rocks the audience with a spectrum of emotions from sorrow and grief to ecstasy and joy. We are in the process of submitting the film to the Cannes Film Festival and believe it will hit a cord with International and US audiences alike."



Global Genesis Group is attending the European Film Market from Feb. 21-25 and will be taking meetings at Martin-Gropius-Bau stand 153.



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.