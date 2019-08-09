Egan Sign Celebrating 30 Years in Business

Wyomissing, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2019 --Egan Sign, an expert national sign management company based in Berks County, Pa., is excited to announce the celebration of its 30th anniversary this month.



Since 1989, Egan Sign has proudly provided signage solutions to customers, underpinned by a long Egan family heritage in the business of creating high-quality signs. Indeed, Egan Sign's roots stretch much deeper than the company's founding by Bob Egan in Reading, PA in 1989. A generation before, Bob's father, Arthur Egan, built a successful millwork business on Massachusetts' Nantucket Island, which included making wooden quarterboard signs—impressive replicas of those displayed on whaling ships.



Today, Egan Sign is respected by its valued clients across the United States as a technological innovator dedicated to making the sign management and branding processes seamless and headache-free. The company utilizes its industry-leading proprietary SignManager™ software, communicates remotely through web conferencing, runs a paperless office, and much more—all to serve their customers with precision and accuracy.



"It is absolutely gratifying to be reaching this milestone in our company history," says Bob Egan, CEO of Egan Sign. "We may have been in business for 30 years now, but every day is just as exciting as the first, and I can't wait to see where our dedicated team—and our fantastic clients—lead us in the future. One thing is for certain, though—our spirit of service and commitment to the values of respect, hard work, communication, excellence, integrity, and family will keep us growing and improving for years to come."



