Egan Sign Supports Success with Team Education

Wyomissing, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2019 --Egan Sign, an expert national sign management company based in Berks County, Pa., is excited to praise the success of its team and the individuals that recently completed the internationally-recognized Dale Carnegie Course.



For the last 25 years, Egan Sign has proudly provided signage solutions to customers, but none of that has been possible without the hard work and dedication of its team members. The team at Egan Sign truly embraces the core values of "Excellence, Respect, Hard Work, Communication, Integrity, and Family," and as a result, brings quality work to customers time and time again.



In a recent blog post, Egan Sign took the time to praise its most valuable assets—their employees. Several team members recently completed the Dale Carnegie Course, which is designed to provide professional training to improve the performance of individuals and the business as a whole. By investing in the education of its employees, Egan Sign hopes to continuously improve and differentiate itself from its competitors.



"We're so proud of our team members Devon Loose and Andrew Ross for completing this course," says Bob Egan, CEO of Egan Sign. "We honestly believe that a strong, engaged team is our biggest asset, so taking the time to invest in them as much as they invest in us isn't even a question."



About Egan Sign

For over 25 years, Egan Sign has been producing and managing signage solutions across the United States. From sign replacements to launching a complete rebranding project, Egan Sign works with companies to make sign management simple. To learn more, visit egansign.com.