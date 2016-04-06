Egyptian News Site Launches to Keep Young Adults Updated with the Latest News

Cairo, Egypt -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2016 --A new Egyptian news platform has been launched to bring worldwide news into one place. en.nmisr.com presents the latest world news, updating news headlines and stories as they happen. The news site has become an important resource for people wishing to know what is happening in Egypt and around the world with the site consisting of the latest breaking news all over the globe.



The site was launched to allow people to have an important resource to find out what is happening in a country of their choice. Tens of millions of people each day like to keep up with the latest news, but many sites only publish local or national news. en.nmisr.com wanted to be different, so they launched a site that would publish all the important news from around the world and keep people informed about the newest developments in a country or industry.



The Egyptian news site is available in two languages that includes Arabic and English. It allows more people to read the news and also gives people a chance to learn a new language. The news site publishes a whole range of stories from sport, celebrity, business, consumer news, political, general news and so much more.



The site is easy to navigate and has different menus, allowing the user to go direct to a section of their choice. With the news being updated as it happens, it has become one of the most updated and relevant news sites in Egypt.



There are two versions of the Egypt news site, the English version can be seen by visiting en.nmisr.com, and the Arabic version can be read by visiting https://www.nmisr.com



For more information on the news site, and to read the latest news, please visit en.nmisr.com



About en.nmisr.com

en.nmisr.com publishes the latest news as it happens. The news site brings news from around the world including the USA, The UK, Spain, France and, of course, Egypt. It has become an important resource for people wanting to know what is happening around the world.