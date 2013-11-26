EICC-GeSI Conflict Minerals Consolidated Smelter Report Now Available

Woburn, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2013 --Green Status Pro, the leader in Conflict Minerals Reporting, announces the availability of the industry’s first Consolidated Smelter Report. Green Status Pro’s Ingestor™ automatically collates and merges all smelter data from multiple supplier EICC-GeSI reports into one manageable, comprehensive report. The merged smelter report eliminates duplicate listings, providing the consolidated data needed to efficiently construct a company’s own Reasonable Country of Origin Inquiry (RCOI) report.



The RCOI requirement for identifying and reporting smelters is overwhelming conflict minerals compliance officers. Large corporations have tens of thousands of smelter references that have to be validated and consolidated. Even a small company has hundreds. Ingestor’s Consolidated Smelter Report allows compliance staff to consolidate supplier smelter lists in minutes as opposed to weeks.



“Every company that receives more than 50 EICC-GeSI Conflict Minerals Reports from its suppliers can justify the acquisition of Ingestor. Our market ranges from large US public companies to their small-to-midsized suppliers, both private and off-shore,” stated John Logan, Green Status Pro’s founder. “The benefits of Ingestor’s Consolidated Smelter Report are why industry leaders recommend implementing leading-edge IT solutions to lower the cost of complying with Dodd-Frank Section 1502.”



Only Ingestor automates the review and validation of the information suppliers provide their customers using the EICC-GeSI Conflict Minerals Reporting Template. Compared to today’s current manual methods, automating with Green Status Pro’s Conflict Minerals software service provides the following key benefits:



- Time Savings: Companies are running out of time to complete their 2013 RCOI Report. Ingestor is 100 times faster than manual methods;

- Cost Savings: Fewer employees and outside contractors are required;

- Quality: Reduces human error while supporting more complete due diligence reviews;

- Risk Reduction: The Ingestor process is the basis for producing due diligence documentation and comprehensive reports that will meet the requirements of auditors and pass the most stringent public scrutiny.



“Ingestor and its Consolidated Smelter Report is an essential tools for every company that will be posting its Conflict Minerals Report on its website,” declared Rob Kasameyer, president. “Ingestor makes Conflict Minerals Reporting a repeatable process throughout an enterprise.”



Green Status Pro offers conflict minerals compliance officers the opportunity to process up to 25 EICC-GeSI Conflict Minerals Reports and receive their Consolidated Smelter Report. Individual Test Drives can be scheduled at Free Ingestor Test Drive.



About Green Status Pro

Green Status Pro’s mission is to simplify the regulatory lives of operating managers by automating the documentation of due diligence. Green Status Pro is the leading cloud-based software service for automating compliance with the SEC’s Conflict Minerals Rule. ClearTrack™ for Conflict Minerals automates the SEC-mandated annual review of a company’s conflict minerals due diligence procedures. Ingestor™ is the leading software service for automating the validation, due diligence reviews and reporting of suppliers’ EICC-GeSI Conflict Minerals reports. Green Status Pro is an IBM Business Partner, hosting its application on IBM’s SoftLayer secure global cloud infrastructure. To learn more, please visit Green Status Pro.