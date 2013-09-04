Woburn, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2013 --Woburn, Massachusetts – Green Status Pro, the leader in Conflict Minerals Reporting, unveiled its Ingestor™ module. The Ingestor™ is the industry’s first and only service that automates the validation of supplier EICC-GeSI Conflict Minerals Reports, documents SEC-mandated due diligence reviews and generates consolidated reports.



“Ingestor is the most significant capability ever developed specifically for SEC Conflict Minerals Reporting,” declared Rob Kasameyer, Green Status Pro’s president. “Conflict Minerals compliance managers’ report that they are spending up to 80% of their time managing suppliers’ EICC-GeSI Reporting Templates. Green Status Pro’s Ingestor will significantly reduce that time requirement.”



Ingestor’s goal is to mitigate the enterprise risk created by Dodd-Frank Section 1502. Ingestor efficiently and accurately processes suppliers Conflict Minerals Reports. Consolidated reports provide an audit trail that proves an organization’s adherence to the Conflict Minerals Rule.



“Ingestor is an indispensable tool for managing Minerals Reporting. Ingestor is to Conflict Minerals what spreadsheets are to financial analysis,” added Ted Shediac, Chief Sales Officer. “Ingestor replaces time consuming, inefficient manual methods. Most organizations will realize a pay-back period of less than one month.”



Green Status Pro offers the leading OECD Guidance Due Diligence Reporting software service for manufacturers who must comply with the SEC’s Conflict Minerals Rule. With the addition of the Ingestor module, Green Status Pro delivers the industry’s most comprehensive Conflict Minerals solution.



About Green Status Pro

Green Status Pro’s mission is to simplify the regulatory lives of operating managers by automating the documentation of due diligence. GSP delivers comprehensive Conflict Minerals, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 due diligence solutions. Green Status Pro (GSP) is the only cloud-based software service in the world that provides the knowledge base to guide managers through the implementation of their firm’s OECD Conflict Minerals Due Diligence program. GSP is an IBM Business Partner, hosting its application on IBM’s SoftLayer secure global cloud infrastructure.



For more information, please visit Green Status Pro.