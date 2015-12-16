Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2015 --Bob Eubanks will host a new TV shopping network and superstore website devoted to the active 55+ demographic, A.K.A. "Boomers." The new Active Living TV (www.activelivingtv.com) superstore has over 15,000 products for Boomers, caregivers and physicians. The venture is long overdue. It is the first "superstore" television home shopping network and e-commerce retailer that directly markets and sells products to the 55+ demographic. This group of adults is the fastest growing and most affluent, yet most under-served, demographic in the United States.



Active Living TV will launch on January 3rd with 4 hours of television home shopping shows, broadcasting 7 days a week into 50 million homes on DirecTV, Dish Network, and U-Verse. In the first six months, programming will then expand to 8 hours of broadcasting daily.



Andrew Spivak, President of Active Living TV said: "We are so fortunate to have Bob Eubanks as our host because he is one of America's most beloved television personalities."



Bob Eubanks, the well-known host of The Newlywed Game, is lauded as "the perfect host" because he is beloved, funny, trustworthy and likeable. Eubanks said: "I'm so excited to a part of this new shopping network that will bring products to people to improve their lives. Products that cannot be found on any other television shopping channels."



Bob has hosted some of television's most successful programs such as The Newlywed Game and Card Sharks." TV Guide named him one of the top five game show hosts of all time. He has won eight Emmy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and became the last person in the Twentieth Century to receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Each year Eubanks can be seen all over the world hosting the Emmy Award-winning coverage of the Tournament of Roses New Year's Day Parade for Tribune Broadcasting and the Hallmark Channel. In fact, this year 2016 will be the icon's last year hosting the Rose Bowl Parade.



When Eubanks was first approached about hosting Active Living TV, he loved the idea and offered his help and support. Because of his entrepreneurial background, keen insights in business and expertise, he not only serviced as host, but contributed many product ideas and advice on how to help build the business.



Spivak said: "We are bringing the best experts in the area of health, wellness, fitness and skincare to our shopping network and website. We have Dr. Tess Mauricio, a Stanford trained Dematologist, and well-known daytime television personality who is an expert in skincare for the aging demographic. We have Sue Chen, CEO and founder of NOVA, the leading manufacturer of durable medical equipment. We have Rena Revivo, an Aesthetician, who is one of the leading manufacturers of high quality organic skincare products. We also have fitness legend Kathy Smith."



Products include: canes, walkers, transport chairs, bath safety, walk-in tubs, and easy wear clothing for people with mobility issues. Plus, Active Living TV has their own line of personal care products with special organic shampoo, organic conditioner, and topical creams/lotions to help with Eczema, Rosacea and other skin conditions.



Spivak is a 25-year direct response industry veteran, having worked at infomercial giant Guthy-Renker for 12 years. He has also been responsible for helping to launch brands such as Winsor Pilates, Malibu Pilates and Zumba. He said: "At Active Living TV, we believe there is a very large underserved marketplace for the 55+ demographic. The average age of the traditional TV viewer has aged, and more and more Boomers are watching TV. As the Direct Response industry's audience matures, the products sold on TV needs to mature."



Many active aging adults do not know who or where to turn for trusted advice for products to help them deal with their issues of aging. There is no national brand or household name on television home shopping in the product category. Active Living TV customers can call, toll free, to speak with a knowledgeable customer service representative 24/7 to figure out the right products to solve their problems and improve the quality of their lives.



CONTACT:

Andrew Spivak

andy@activelivingtv.com

310-739-7585