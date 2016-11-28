Eighteen Sound Adopts Powersoft's Revolutionary IpalMod

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2016 --Powersoft has announced that Italian speaker manufacturer, Eighteen Sound is the latest transducer specialist to recognize the company's patented IPAL technology.



Eighteen Sound has designed its new iD Series transducers to couple perfectly with Powersoft's Differential Pressure Control (DPC®) technology. This is the core technology of the innovative and patented IPAL® (Integrated Powered Adaptive Loudspeaker).



In order to implement this technology Eighteen Sound has adopted the Powersoft amplifier hardware module, IpalMod, which overcomes the limitations of traditional transducers to produce unparalleled output at low frequencies. It does so by featuring a zero latency pressure-sensor feedback, applying real-time correction to maximise Eighteen Sound high efficiency 18" and 21" transducers. This provides unparalleled output at low frequencies.



In taking the decision, Eighteen Sound recognised that despite the improvements made in design, materials and manufacturing process in the field of low frequency reproduction, the traditional amplifier/loudspeaker approach still leaves major issues unaddressed: transducers come with physical limitations and uncertainties are caused as a result of loudspeakers' intrinsically non-linear behaviour.



What the Powersoft IPAL brings is a low frequency-dedicated system that integrates an 8.5kW high-power, high performance switching mode amplifier module (the IpalMod) together with ultra-high motor force electro-dynamic transducers — the 18iD and 21iD Eighteen Sound speakers.



Giacomo Previ, Eighteen Sound's sales & marketing director, is proudly commented on the technology: "We at Eighteen Sound have always been working towards the achievement of superb sound quality even in today's most demanding sound reinforcement applications. Powersoft's IPAL technology allows system designers to achieve an apparently impossible mission: The transducers and amplifier module performances, enhanced by the equally stunning integration of each component via the IPAL real time feedback control, makes for an amazing sound."



Both IPAL-compatible transducers have a nominal 2-Ohm impedance. In order to fully integrate them into the IPAL system, and optimise performance, a pair of either model should be connected in parallel when matched to an IpalMod amplifier module.



Speaking of the latest adoption, Powersoft brand & communication director, Francesco Fanicchi stated, "Eighteen Sound is the second major driver company to buy into our patented technology. iPAL-based amplifier/loudspeaker systems offer unprecedented acoustic performance and complete control of the system's sound reproduction — and we are delighted that Eighteen Sound has joined the family of users. IPAL and the IpalMod bring many benefits, dramatically improving the electroacoustic efficiency in terms of high SPL and sonic performance.



"On top of that, the IPAL system ensures consistent transducer performance over its entire life cycle and balances transducer differentials in every subwoofer application."



About Powersoft

