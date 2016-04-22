eInvite App to Launch in the UAE App Store

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2016 --The team at eInvite is pleased to announce that their dynamic app will soon launch in the UAE App Store.



Apple users will be able to leverage the eInvite app for all of their invitation needs, including the creation of an event, inviting guests, and collecting expenses. Users will be able to create an event with all pertinent details, including event name, location, description, date, and cost, and invite guests via the app. Users will have two ways to invite guests: by phone number or via contacts already using the eInvite app.



Within eInvite, expenses can easily be collected and paid, making it easy for participants to divide the cost of an event. Or, the person setting up the event can choose to have each guest pay a set amount.



The eInvite app can be used for various events and outings, including home parties, safari tours, yacht rentals, and more. For hosts who need to collect money from guests in order to make a purchase or organize the event, eInvite offers a powerful tool.



eInvite will soon be launching in the UAE App Store. Registration can be completed manually or by using an existing Facebook account. Details can be found at http://www.einvite.ae.



About eInvite

eInvite offers a single platform for creating event invitations, collecting expenses, and communicating with guests.



Contact:

eInvite

E-mail: pedram@nomadic-gcc.com

Website: http://www.einvite.ae