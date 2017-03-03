EJB Creative Solutions, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Wilderness and Outdoor Recreation Supplies

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2017 --Edward Bennetts is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.WildernessVenture.com. The website offers a wide variety of wilderness and outdoor recreation supplies including archery equipment, camping and hiking essentials, hunting gear and surveillance, and performance snowshoe supplies. Bennetts was inspired by his own experiences surrounded by the refreshing beauty of nature, as he grew up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with a vibrant outdoor recreation scene welcoming him every day. With a zest for the outdoors ingrained in him for life, Bennetts wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can take on their most rugged adventures with grace.



There are many excellent outdoor supplies featured within the merchandise of WildernessVenture.com. The website carries items including archery equipment such as compound and cross bows as well as youth and small-frame bows; hunting supplies including quick set-up hunting blinds and HD game surveillance cameras; snowshoe supplies including snowshoe sets with snow pole and carrying tote as well as backcountry snowshoes; and more. In the future, Bennetts plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include fishing rods and reels as well as fishing accessories for Great Lakes fishing. He is particularly excited about providing customers with great ways to capture and enhance the beauty around them with a variety of nature-viewing apparatuses such as cameras, telescopes, and binoculars.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Bennetts regarding each and every transaction made on WildernessVenture.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. Bennetts' own personality and passion for the outdoors shines throughout the website, as he is continuously working on providing customers with fresh products and hopes they will enjoy finding items to help them capture the beauty and fulfillment of their own outdoor adventures.



To complement the main website, Bennetts is also launching a blog located at http://www.WildernessReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality outdoor recreation supplies in general such as finding internal frame backpacks for sale for your next trek to the peak of a majestic mountain, getting refreshing rest under the stars with dome tents for camping, and the convenience of hunting knife sets for every outing. Bennetts hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying everyday outdoor fulfillment with quality supplies.



About WildernessVenture.com

WildernessVenture.com – a division of EJB Creative Solutions, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Edward Bennetts.



Edward Bennetts

http://www.WildernessVenture.com

815-354-2117