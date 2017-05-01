EJL Launches Website Featuring Everyday Healthy Eating Solutions

Mc Henry, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2017 --Euolinda Logan is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.Eats2LiveWell.com. The website offers a wide variety of everyday healthy eating solutions including healthy spices and seasonings, tea and coffee products, natural foods, supplements, healthy chocolate, and kitchen accessories. Logan was inspired by the fact that a healthy diet is essential to have high energy levels, live happy, and maintain a healthy weight in today's fast-paced and stressful world. Through her online store, Logan wanted to give customers easy and stress-free options for enjoying living well for life.



There are many excellent healthy eating solutions featured within the merchandise of Eats2LiveWell.com. The website carries items including natural foods such as hearty soups with bold flavors and whole grain cereals; spices such as organic cayenne pepper and organic cinnamon; supplements including women's dietary supplements and black cumin seed oil; and more. In the future, Logan plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Logan regarding each and every transaction made on Eats2LiveWell.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find chamomile tea for restful sleep or treat themselves to spicy dark chocolate wedges and have an instant lift to their day.



To complement the main website, Logan is also launching a blog located at http://www.HealthFoodsReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to healthy eating in general such as enjoying loose leaf tea to relax after a busy day, keeping your health at its peak with Nature's Way vitamins, and enjoying chocolate guilt-free with raw cacao powder. Logan hopes to give valuable tips and information on easy ways to eat healthy meals without sacrificing taste.



