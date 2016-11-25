Arambol, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2016 --Ek Omkar, one of the top yoga schools in India, has announced the dates and schedule for its Ashtanga teacher training course at Rishikesh for year 2017. Rishikesh is known as Land of Yogis. This holy city, in the base of the Himalayas, holds deep cultural and spiritual significance for local Hindus. Other than mountains, river Ganges and chilling breeze it has lot more to offer. It has been a magnet for spiritual seekers. Today it is famous as 'Yoga Capital of the World', with masses of ashrams and all kinds of yoga and meditation classes.



The TTC will take place at their Yoga center in Rishikesh. This TTC program is accredited by Yoga Alliance USA. The school offers a comprehensive Yoga Teacher Training program to Yoga teachers, aspiring teachers and Yoga practitioners. The course is a multi-style Yoga program that incorporates Hatha, Ashtanga Vinayasa Flow and Sivananda style. Upon course completion students are awarded teacher training certificates which make them eligible to teach Yoga globally. This course will make the firm foundation of inner disciplines. All the topics covered in the Yoga Teacher Training program; like Meditation, Asanas and Pranayama, are based on the course content recommended by Yoga Alliance. It also includes teaching methodologies, anatomy and philosophy.



The main focus during Ashtanga Teacher Training Course in Rishikesh is correct alignments of Asanas/Postures, accurate breathing (Pranayam), correct relaxation techniques (Savasana), accurate Meditation techniques. This program will strengthen your own yoga practice and you will learn how to practice Yoga individually and share your knowledge with others.



The Yoga practitioners who aspire to teach yoga and want to join 200 hour Yoga teacher training course can join this program.



About Ek Omkar Yoga School

With the aim to spread accurate yoga knowledge all over the world; Ek Omkar School has emerged as the one of the top Yoga schools to offer best Yoga teacher training in India.



The school also offers yoga retreats and 200 Hours yoga Teacher training in Goa at Arambol beach.



Their Yoga TTC centers are located at two places in India- Goa and Rishikesh. The center in Goa is located at the most beautiful Arambol beach, North Goa and in Rishikesh it is located near Lakhshman Jhulla.



For date and schedule one may visit: https://ekomkaryoga.com/en/schedule-fee/



For all queries regarding the course schedule, dates, fees and application process, one can visit their website.