Arambol, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2016 --Professional certification and in-depth accurate knowledge of Yoga plays a vital role in transforming a Yoga practitioner into a Yoga Teacher. One of the top Yoga schools in India Ek Omkar Yoga school has raised to eminence in short span. Many Yoga enthusiasts from across the globe reach out to the school to pursue this best Yoga Teacher Training Courses in India.



Ek Omkar Yoga School in India has recently announced the dates for its 200 hours Yoga TTC in Goa for the session 2016-17. The school offers a comprehensive Yoga Teacher Training program to Yoga teachers, aspiring teachers and Yoga practitioners. This Yoga TTC is accredited by internationally recognized Yoga Alliance. The course is a multi-style Yoga program that incorporates Hatha, Ashtanga Vinayasa Flow and Sivananda style. Upon course completion students are awarded teacher training certificates which make them eligible to teach Yoga globally. This course will make the firm foundation of inner disciplines. All the topics covered in the Yoga Teacher Training program; like Meditation, Asanas and Pranayama, are based on the course content recommended by Yoga Alliance. It also includes teaching methodologies, anatomy and philosophy.



While giving a brief insight into Ek Omkar Yoga School, its director stated, "The course is structured with main emphasis on correct posture alignment as it leads to injury free Yoga practice. We train our students to teach powerfully which leaves a strong impact on their students further. Through our 200 hours yoga teacher Training we guide our students and enable them to walk on the true path of Yoga." He further added that the center's collective philosophy is to establish a professionally run education facility that offers both quality in learning as well as providing a supportive environment that assists the journey of all the students.



The teacher training combines the high standards of practice, required by the Hatha, Ashtanga Vinyasa System with the development of teaching skills, which are necessary to introduce students to Yoga practice safely and effectively. Participants can book the course online and those who decide to book in advance can get early bird discount on total fees. All information about the various details about the exact date, timing are included in the website.



Yoga TTC location: This Yoga TTC will take place at Ek Omkar Yoga Center, Arambol Beach, North Goa, India.



For additional information and to register for this course you may visit their website.