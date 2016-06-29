Arambol, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2016 --Based in Arambol Beach, Goa, Ek Omkar Yoga is renowned for providing various career-oriented Yoga training courses. Yoga is everywhere these days and it continues to grow with positive momentum. As Yoga Retreats in Goa is becoming popular day by day, the senior official at Ek Omkar Yoga School has announced the schedule of its One week Yoga retreat for beginners providing yogis and fitness lovers with a well-earned chance to step away from fast paced life. This retreat course will take place at Arambol beach. It will start from September 2016. The retreat is designed especially for beginners seeking to deepen their Yoga practice. It is a great opportunity for them to learn about the basics of Hatha and Ashtanga Vinayasa primary series. Also, the Yoga practitioners who aspire to teach yoga and want to join 200 hour Yoga teacher training course can join this retreat.



The Ek Omkar Yoga Retreat Includes

Pranayam, Primary Series Classes, Breakfast, Alignment and Adjustment Class (Theory & Practice), Lunch Break, Hatha/Vinyasa Flow Yoga Class, Meditation, Dinner. The same schedule will continue the whole week for 6 hours a day. The schedule combines various elements of the ancient practice of yoga into a rejuvenating seven-day break, the retreat aims to provide everyone; from beginners or intermediate to advanced practitioners.



The main focus during retreat course is correct alignments of Asanas/Postures, accurate breathing (Pranayam), correct relaxation techniques (Savasana), accurate Meditation techniques. The retreat is a perfect combination of meditations, prayers, Hatha yoga classes and Ashtanga Vinyasa primary series introduction including alignment and adjustment of posture, it provides a perfect mix of the many elements of the Yoga that facilitate a proper understanding of one's own self. This program will strengthen your own yoga practice and you will learn how to practice Yoga individually.



Ek Omkar Yoga in Goa, offers single and double sharing accommodation with attached bathrooms. This retreat also includes three times vegetarian meal, wi-fi, airport pickup.



About Ek Omkar Yoga

Ek Omkar Yoga is registered Yoga school based in India. It is accredited by US Yoga Alliance. The Yoga school runs various Yoga training courses in Goa and Rishikesh. Apart from one week Yoga Retreat course Ek Omkar also offer Yoga Alliance Registered 200 Hour Teacher Training Yoga course in Goa.