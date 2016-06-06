Ek Omkar Yoga School Announces Teacher Training Course Dates in Goa

Arambol, Goa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --Ek Omkar Yoga School in Goa, India has just announced its Yoga Teacher Training Course(TTC) dates at their Yoga Center in Goa Arambol for the session 2016-17. These Yoga courses are accredited by Yoga Alliance USA. After the course completion, students are provided globally respected Yoga Alliance USA Yoga Teacher Certificates.



Ek Omkar 200 hour yoga teacher training courses in Goa is an excellent opportunity for people interested in teaching yoga and for those who would just like to enrich their spiritual experiences and bring more discipline in their practice.



Ek Omkar Yoga- 200 hour yoga TTC in India– program covers multi style Yoga training. This incorporates Hatha, Ashtanga Vinyasa Flow and Sivnanda Yoga style. The TTC at Ek Omkar Yoga is sketched in such a way that it introduces students to every aspect of Yoga. Teachers at Ek Omkar Yoga Center are all certified by Yoga Alliance and have years of experience and practice in yoga. The TTC course is intended for both beginners and intermediate yoga students. This will bring students of all physical and mental levels together. And observing each other will help them learn more about different body types, strength levels, flexibility and capability.



The syllabus includes correct practice of accurate Asanas (postures), meditations, Pranayama (breath control), Kriya (energy cleansing), Proper relaxation(Savasna) and Proper diet.



Registration for the 200 hour Yoga TTC in Goa is open now.



The training modules incorporate the many different elements



1) Training:- Aspirants are taught the basics in such a way that they are also well equipped to train others.



2) Technique:- Students are taught to practice Mantras, Kriyas, Pranayama, Meditation, Relaxation.



3) Inner Understanding:- Students get to sharpen their understanding of the deep set physiological process involved in Asanas(Postures).



4) Teaching:- The basics on the right set of conducts for a teacher and qualities of a proper trainer.



During the training organic and vegetarian food is served. Students are provided accommodation in private/shared rooms with an attached bathroom. Wifi facility is also available. Ek Omkar Yoga School is located at beautiful Arambol beach in Goa. The beautiful coconut trees and cooling sea breezes flowing through the luscious palm trees offer the perfect location for all Yoga practices.



About Ek Omkar Yoga School

Ek Omkar Yoga School envisions an injury free Yoga practice. Their mission is to not only develop successful Yoga professionals but also a powerful and healthy community by spreading accurate knowledge of Yoga practice, peace and harmony in the whole world.



To check the dates and details for the teacher training courses and other programs of yoga in Goa, one can visit their website for all the information.