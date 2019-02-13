Rishikesh, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2019 --Ek Omkar Yoga Center in Rishikesh is ready to welcome all the ambitious and enthusiastic yogis, aspirants, seekers to start on a journey of self-transformation with the finest yoga teacher training program and retreat at Rishikesh in India.



This 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training In Rishikesh is meant for every individual who has the passion and will to explore the various layers of the science of Yoga and Meditation. The program justifies the requirements of every aspirant, be it transforming into a full-fledged yoga teacher, become a Yoga studio owner, taking the practice to next level or for their personal practice. The core modules covered during the program include Hatha Yoga, Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga, Relaxation techniques (Yoga Nidra), Shat Kriyas (Detoxification/Cleansing techniques) and Mantra chanting, Breathing techniques, Practical Anatomy and Deep Philosophy. Some of the counseling sessions are also conducted. Additionally, students will get the opportunity to teach their own class under the supervision of the instructors.



200 hours Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India:



Rishikesh is an apt place for practicing and mastering yoga. It is the hub of customs and traditions. It is also known as 'the capital city of yoga.' Ek Omkar school conducts their teacher training at Goa and Rishikesh. The teachers at Ek Omkar school are highly experienced and devoted to teaching basic to advanced yoga techniques with authenticity and perfection.



This 200 hours yoga teacher training in Rishikesh is much more than becoming a yoga teacher. It is a path leading towards a new transformed life. The students undergo many positive physiological, psychological and spiritual changes. The pure, in-depth teaching equips the student to take their practice to a whole new level. It is a life-transforming experience. The teacher training program covers the core of traditional yoga styles(Hatha, Vinyasa), Pranayama and meditation techniques, understanding Yoga anatomy and Yoga Philosophy.



Ek Omkar Yoga is an excellent blend of theoretical and practical teachings, providing practical traditional Hatha, Ashtanga, Vinyasa, and Kriya Yoga. The courses are led by highly experienced and renowned yoga teachers of India with names like Yogi Aman, Yogi Prashant.



Completing a yoga teacher training in Rishikesh India covering the core of traditional yoga styles, Pranayama and meditation techniques, and understanding of human body (yoga anatomy) shall provide you with the recognition of a certified yoga teacher allowing you to teach across the globe.



A diverse range of programs like 100 hours, 200-hour yoga teacher training programs thrive under its prestigious banner. Moreover, the school also specializes in conducting 7 days or 13 days of yoga retreat programs. The school accommodates the yogis in comfortable, homely abode along with providing them with wholesome, Vegetarian meals.



During the 26 days of this course students will learn:



- Yoga Asanas/Postures



- Meditation & Pranayama



- Yogic techniques of cleansing, breathing, relaxation



- Yoga Philosophy



- Yoga Anatomy



- The ethics and lifestyle of a Yoga teacher



- About the Yoga and teacher and student relationship



- Practicum



Their 200-hour YTTC course has a maximum group size of 20 participants. Instructions are provided in English, and 3 nutritious vegetarian meals are included daily (except for Sunday). Accommodations are clean and spacious and consist of a private/shared room with required amenities and Wi-Fi access.



One of the next best reasons for coming to this town is that the course is accredited to Yoga Alliance USA. This course shall provide you with the recognition of a certified yoga teacher allowing you to teach across the globe.



Ek Omkar Yoga School, an internationally acclaimed Yoga, and Meditation school centered in Rishikesh and Goa, has been providing Yoga Teacher Training courses in India. The school has been approved by Yoga Alliance USA. Ek Omkar offers 200 hours yoga TTC courses along with 7-Day and 13-Day yoga retreats.



For more information, visit https://ekomkaryoga.com/.



Alternatively, you can call +91-98965-90417 or email at mail@ekomkaryoga.com