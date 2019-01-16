Arambol, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2019 --After the successful completion of Yoga teacher training course in Rishikesh, India, Ek Omkar Yoga School has just announced the dates of its upcoming Multi-style Yoga teacher training course in Goa. The school is located at Arambol beach in North Goa. Ek Omkar Yoga School (RYS) is accredited to Yoga Alliance US which is the largest organization promoting Yoga globally.



The school offers the course of 200 hours Yoga Teacher Training in Goa and Rishikesh, India. This course is the first step towards becoming a certified yoga teacher who is eligible to teach all around the world. It is 26 days course covering the practice of Yoga Asanas (postures), meditation and pranayama, yogic techniques of cleansing, breathing, relaxation and much more. Yoga Philosophy, Anatomy, Yoga teacher's lifestyle and ethics are also a part of the curriculum. This Yoga TTC in Goa help students deepen their knowledge, improve and develop their own practice. In the last week, the students also get an opportunity to lead their own class.



Syllabus for 200 Hours Yoga Teacher Training in Goa



During the 26 days of this course students will learn:



- Yoga Asanas/Postures



- Meditation & Pranayama



- Yogic techniques of cleansing, breathing, relaxation



- Yoga Philosophy



- Yoga Anatomy



- The ethics and lifestyle of a Yoga teacher



- About the Yoga and teacher and student relationship



- Practicum



The Yoga director at Ek Omkar Yoga School Aman said "Yoga is the timeless wisdom. It is a transformational discipline that promotes the union of mind, body, and spirit. It helps us to tune in to our body's obligations, rewarding us with a whole host of health benefits both at mental and physical levels. Here at Ek Omkar Yoga, we believe Yoga is a lifestyle and everyone should adopt it– we look forward to welcoming you to our growing community of Ek Omkar Yogis and Yoginis.



Our 200-Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Goa India program will provide you with the confidence and the expertise to help you start sharing your love of yoga with others. Our highly experienced and supportive instructors will help you find your voice as you deepen your practice and expand your knowledge of yoga."



The Yoga Teacher Training Course by Ek Omkar Yoga is recognized worldwide as they follow their syllabus designed for Yoga Instructor Training by Yoga Alliance US. Hence, after successfully completing the course, the students are awarded RYT (Registered Yoga Teacher) certificates, which confirm that they have successfully completed 200 hours Yoga Teacher Training program approved by Yoga Alliance.



Fee for 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Course in Goa

Ek Omkar Yoga School provides a complete package of TTC program comprising of tuition fee, manual, yoga props, accommodation, food and more. They offer private and twin-sharing accommodations. Additionally, they provide free airport pickup and Wi-Fi access. During the course, they serve three wholesome vegetarian meals a day to their students. For detailed fee and schedule, you can visit their website.



About Ek Omkar Yoga School

Ek Omkar Yoga school is registered to Yoga Alliance (RYS) for providing Yoga Teacher Training.



The School offers Hatha (Sivananda style), Vinyasa, Ashtanga styles of Yoga. They provide yoga teacher training course in Rishikesh and Goa. This course is a multi-style Yoga TTC.



Address and Contact Details:

Ek Omkar Yoga Center,

Arambol, North Goa, 403524

India

Email ID: mail@ekomkaryoga.com

Phone: +75075-00720

More details can be found on their official website: www.ekomkaryoga.com