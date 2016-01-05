El Cerrito, California's Dr. Gabriel Patino, Setting the Bar for Millennial Surgeons

EL Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2016 --Accredited and accomplished Cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Gabriel Patino has been in the medical field for more than 34 years and steadily making himself a household name. Dr. Patino has been practicing medicine since 1981. Dr. Patino trained in General Surgery at Highland General Hospital, a major level I trauma center affiliated with the University of Davis and then completed his internal medicine residency at the California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco. In addition to Dr. Patino's board certification, he has also been re-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Patino is one of approximately 500 physicians in the world to become a diplomate of the American Board of Laser Surgery.



Wanting to initiate the first steps in his career as a surgeon, Dr. Patino started at the top. He was appointed as an emergency surgeon at Saint Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco, a major open heart surgery center. Dr. Patino excelled as a surgeon and only after two years, he was elected the medical director of the surgical house staff at Saint Mary's Medical Center where he performed a plethora of surgeries including emergency open heart surgery. Dr. Patino remained the Medical Director of the Surgical House Staff for ten more years. In addition, Dr. Gabriel Patino practiced as an Emergency Room physician for fourteen years while also maintaining privileges in more than thirteen hospitals within the California region.



In 1997, foreshadowing his soon-to-be passion for cosmetic surgery, Dr. Patino attended a Hair transplant symposium in Barcelona, Spain and subsequently trained in hair transplantation with one of the pioneers of the field. In 2003-2004 Dr. Patino completed a General Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship Program. In 2005 Dr. Patino opened the Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito that most know today. Here Dr. Patino began performing all major cosmetic surgical procedures with minimal sedation by mouth and tumescent anesthesia offering the latest in cosmetic surgery technology. Dr. Patino currently practices Cosmetic Surgery 100 % of his time. His prior experience extends to the fields of General Surgery, Emergency Surgery, Emergency Open Heart Surgery, Emergency Medicine and Internal Medicine.



Pressing harder into the concrete, Dr. Patino invented a tool for breast augmentation using the Transumbilical Breast Augmentation (TUBA) technique that, in his experience, shortens surgery time, makes the procedure easy for other surgeons to learn the advanced technique and may minimize risks and complications. Dr. Patino is one of the select few surgeons who are specially trained to perform the Trans Umbilical Breast Augmentation or TUBA, also known as the "belly button approach" which eliminates scars on the breasts or armpits. Dr. Patino lectures frequently at major Cosmetic Surgery annual meetings on the TUBA. Dr. Patino is a member of the faculty at the American Society of Cosmetic Physicians and is the Program Director for the TUBA workshop where he teaches other surgeons the TUBA approach.



Dr. Patino has been invited to speak at the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery annual meeting in Hollywood, Florida on January 14, 2016. He will be sharing his experience with the TUBA under tumescent anesthesia.



Dr. Patino is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, a Fellow of the California Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, and a member of the American Society of Hair Restoration Surgery.