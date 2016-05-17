El Cerrito Cosmetic Surgeon Offers Financing Options for Bay Area Patients Seeking Cosmetic Improvements

El Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2016 --Residents of the California Bay Area who are interested in cosmetic improvements for their appearance but are concerned about how to pay for those procedures can take advantage of the variety of financing options offered by The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito. Dr. Gabriel Patino and his staff understand the impact that cosmetic procedures can have on a patient's confidence and outlook on life, and they believe that finances alone shouldn't prevent patients from being able to undergo these procedures. Currently, they offer financing options through two of the nation's leading healthcare financing companies.



Because most cosmetic surgical procedures are elective, meaning there is not necessarily a medical need for them, insurance companies often do not cover the cost of these procedures. Unfortunately, this prevents many patients from undergoing procedures that can dramatically improve not only their self-image, but also their confidence, emotional health, and even physical health simply due to cost. Dr. Patino is a strong believer that one cannot put a price tag on a positive self-image. As a result, he offers financing options for cosmetic procedures through Prosper Healthcare Lending as well as Care Credit.



Patients who are interested in financing their cosmetic procedures through either of these two companies will be able to receive their cosmetic procedure without having to pay one large lump sum up front before treatment. Instead, they can enjoy lower monthly payments at very low interest with no collateral required and no prepayment penalties. The entire process is 100% confidential and patients will receive an immediate decision about their financing options without it affecting their credit.



Dr. Patino offers financing options for nearly every procedure offered at his practice, whether surgical or non-surgical. At The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito, Dr. Patino offers breast enhancement, body contouring, and facial surgery, as well as hair restoration procedures and minimally invasive procedures such as dermal fillers and skin rejuvenation.



About The Cosmetic Surgery Center of El Cerrito

Dr. Gabriel Patino has more than three decades of experience in the surgical industry and is world-renowned for his expertise in plastic surgery. Dr. Patino is committed to helping each patient have the best experience possible under his care and he is fluent in several languages, such as English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, Italian, and German, to better cater to his patients. He is known for offering the latest state-of-the-art treatments at his El Cerrito office that help patients look and feel their very best.



For more information about Dr. Gabriel Patino, the services he offers at The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito, or the financing options that are available for these procedures, please visit www.thecosmeticsurgicalcenter.com.