London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2018 --Sunday's El Clasico will mark the first time since 2007 that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in football's biggest club match, and data analysed by LiveScore has proven just how influential the two superstars have been in the marquee fixture.



Ronaldo's £99 million summer transfer from Real Madrid to Italian giants Juventus brought an end to his direct rivalry with Barcelona superstar Messi. The duo went head-to-head while playing for Spain's biggest clubs for nine years following Ronaldo's arrival from Manchester United in the summer of 2009.



But with Ronaldo no longer at the Bernabeu, and Messi out injured after suffering an arm fracture last week in a match against Sevilla, new faces will have to step up to fill the titanic voids of the two superstars who have each won the Ballon d'Or on five occasions.



Analysis conducted using LiveScore data reveals just how dominant Ronaldo and Messi have been in the Real Madrid versus Barcelona fixture over the past decade. Since Los Blancos signed the Portuguese, Ronaldo has scored an astonishing 38.3% of Real Madrid's Clasico goals across 32 matches in all competitions.



Messi, despite playing alongside prolific scorers including Thierry Henry, David Villa and Luis Suarez, is not far behind his counterpart, scoring 33.9% of Barcelona's total goals in the same time period.



In further proof of their importance to their sides during this time, the influence of Ronaldo and Messi increased in away matches, according to data collected by LiveScore.



When playing at Real Madrid's famed Santiago Bernabeu, Lionel Messi contributed 43.3% of Barcelona's goals, while Ronaldo returned the favour at Camp Nou, registering a staggering 48.2% of the Galacticos' away strikes.



Messi boasts a win advantage over his rival, with 14 wins to Ronaldo's 10 in El Clasico ties since the Portuguese arrived, and if you were to remove each player's goals from the equation, the Argentine continues to shine brightest. Taking the pair's goals out of the fixture since 2009 would see the Blaugrana's win tally drop from 14 wins to 11 - suggesting Barcelona's reliance on Messi is greater than Real Madrid's on Ronaldo.



