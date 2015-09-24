EL Holdings, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Health Supplements

Longview, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2015 --Evelyn Lenzi is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.LenzisHealthFrenzy.com. The website offers a wide selection of health and beauty items including healthy supplements, liquid nutrition drinks, beauty products, and botanical spa products. Lenzi started her website as a way of providing customers with great products that would help them improve the health and look of their bodies.



There are many excellent health and beauty products featured within the merchandise of LenzisHealthFrenzy.com. The website offers products including supplements for the immune system, Youngevity vitamins, bone health supplements, mint lip balm, probiotic supplements, mineral make up, weight loss shakes, organic body lotions, and much more. The website will continue to offer great health items including any new items that become available over time so that customers can easily obtain a large number of items to help them improve their health.



Providing a website that looks nice and is attractive to visitors is very important to Lenzi regarding LenzisHealthFrenzy.com. The website has been designed with stunning color that helps to make the site much more appealing to the eye. Customers are able to click on the products that they are most interested in and look at a lot of good information about each product.



In addition to the main website, Lenzi is launching a blog located at http://www.LenzisHealthBlog.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to health and taking good care of your body. Lenzi will be writing about different ways to improve your health, supplements that you can take to help make you healthier, and the different products that are offered within her website. The purpose of the blog is to provide customers with additional information to help them choose the right products to make their health a lot better.



About LenzisHealthFrenzy.com

LenzisHealthFrenzy.com, a division of EL Holdings, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Evelyn Lenzi.



Evelyn Lenzi

http://www.LenzisHealthFrenzy.com

360-270-9666



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com